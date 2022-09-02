THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS SILICON VALLEY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY SITE TO KB HOME IN MILPITAS, CA

MILPITAS, CA, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MILPITAS, CA – The True Life Companies (TTLC) announces the recent sale of Tarob 4, a 1.23-acre parcel in Milpitas, located within Silicon Valley in Santa Clara County, to KB Home, one of the nation's leading and most revered home builders. Situated in a region of Silicon Valley's Milpitas Metro Specific Plan, a flat industrial site with an existing industrial building and parking lot that had been rezoned several years ago, the parcel is completely designated as "Transit-Oriented High Density Residential." The sale of Tarob 4 to KB Home comes on the heels of TTLC's multiple successful sales of its previous three Tarob properties to Toll Brothers following the firm's milestone General Plan Amendment approval in 2017. Tarob 4 was included in that approved Amendment and was onboarded in 2018.

KB Home will be building a collection of 32 modern 3- and 4-story townhomes. The site, located near major bus lines and only a half mile from the Bay Area Regional Transit (BART) station, will offer residents an easy commute to all of Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Oakland job centers. In fact, several high-tech, bio-medical, and academic employers are all within minutes of the property, offering outstanding access to many professional jobs.

"We are extremely enthusiastic about the possibilities for future residents at Tarob 4," said Scott Menard, Executive Vice President at The True Life Companies. "Being designated near a major transportation hub like BART provides excellent connections to professional employment opportunities. Coupled with its proximity to diverse retail and dining options, we can see the Tarob 4 property as one of the best places to live in the Silicon Valley."

Tarob 4 is ideally situated near many local shopping and entertainment offerings in Milpitas, giving residents a wide variety of options to choose from in addition to enjoying comprehensive access to all of the Bay Area's major retail and dining venues. The Berryessa School District provides both elementary and middle school, and the East Side Union High School District will serve the future high school students in the community.

Aside from its convenient access to both work and play, nature lovers will greatly appreciate Tarob 4's proximity to outdoor amenities. The property is located just one block away from a designated future community park which will feature 3-5 acres of open space. Plus, the nearby Penitencia Creek Trail offers a path connecting to the broader Milpitas trail system.

"Our commitment to helping address California's housing shortage is ongoing, and that includes working with high-quality, trusted builder partners like KB Home to offer more opportunities for residents in the Silicon Valley region," added Scott Clark, Chairman and CEO, TTLC. "With 32 highly desirable future townhomes here in Milpitas, California, Tarob 4 will meet the immediate demands of both builders and buyers."

The True Life Companies is composed of a team of highly successful residential real estate professionals who work together with property owners, municipalities and local stakeholders to address the need for attainable housing options in high-need communities. The company seeks to establish suburban and urban infill housing options that are the result of insightful research, innovative planning and creative collaboration. TTLC is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with offices in San Ramon, California; Folsom, California; Newport Beach, California and Austin, Texas.

For more information regarding TTLC's property portfolio, including their infill properties, visit www.TheTrueLifeCompanies.com or visit www.facebook.com/thetruelifecompanies.

# # #

Attachments

Randy Carver The True Life Companies 949-280-9300 Randy@kovachmarketing.com