Insights on the Menswear Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Season, Distribution Channel and Region

The global menswear market reached a value of US$ 533.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 746.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.77% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Menswear is generally made of structured and durable fabrics with neutral colors and more subdued embellishments as compared to women's apparel. It is available in a wide variety, ranging from sportswear, winterwear and nightwear to casuals, formals and ethnic. One of the recent trends in the industry is the rising demand for customization and tailored clothing.

With the rising fashion-consciousness and increasing importance of personal appearance among men, the demand for menswear is escalating across the globe. Besides this, the significant growth in the e-commerce industry and an increase in their purchasing power have prompted the male population to spend more on clothing.

This has also encouraged them to purchase clothes through online shopping platforms as they offer convenience, save time, and provide numerous options. Furthermore, with the growing environmental consciousness, several leading brands have introduced ecological clothing made from organic materials as opposed to synthetic fabrics that can cause skin allergies.

Moreover, many premium brands, like Ralph Lauren, Burberry, and Armani, are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by launching specialized menswear sections. Other factors, such as the rising influence of social media and the aggressive marketing strategies, including celebrity endorsements, festive sales and promotional discounts, adopted by the manufacturers, are also driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adidas AG, Burberry Group Plc, Gap Inc, Giorgio Armani S.p.A, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Kering S.A., Levi Strauss & Co., Nike Inc., Prada S.p.A., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Zara S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.), etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global menswear market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global menswear market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the season?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global menswear market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Menswear Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Trousers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Denims

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Shirts and T-Shirts

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Ethnic Wear

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Season

7.1 Summer Wear

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Winter Wear

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 All-Season Wear

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Exclusive Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Multi-Brand Retail Outlets

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online Stores

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Adidas AG

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Burberry Group Plc

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Gap Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Giorgio Armani S.p.A

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Kering S.A.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Levi Strauss & Co.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Nike Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Prada S.p.A.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 PVH Corp.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Ralph Lauren Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Zara S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.)

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

