Breath Analyzer Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 17.9% by 2029 | Technological developments and Future Scope

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Breath Analyzer Market.

Breath analyzer market size was valued at USD 614 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2702.66 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2029.

The Breath Analyzer is a gadget that uses a breath sample to determine an individual's Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). The test is based on the link between the amount of alcohol in the blood and the amount of alcohol in the breath going through the lungs. Breath Analyzer, commonly known as Breathalyzer, is a device used by law enforcement to assess the amount of alcohol in a person's system who is suspected of being intoxicated. A precise amount of the suspect's exhaled breath is passed through a solution of potassium dichromate and sulfuric acid in the analyser; the change in the colour of the solution is proportional to the amount of alcohol in the air sample, which is directly related to the amount of alcohol in the blood.

Technological developments in breath analysers, an increase in the availability of prohibited medications, and other reasons will all contribute to the market's growth.

Breath analysers are important tools for detecting narcotics, asthma, alcohol, tuberculosis, and other diseases. The breath analyzer uses a fuel cell or an infrared cell for testing.

Get Sample with Latest Trends and Future Advancements at: (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID): https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10818/breath-analyzer-market/#request-a-sample

Regional Opportunities- North America accounts for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market, followed by Europe. The rise in this region is mostly attributable to positive government initiatives, increased awareness, and increased demand for alcohol testing devices to reduce the risk of alcohol-related accidents. Despite the fact that developed countries dominate the breath analyzer market, the Asia-Pacific area will grow at the fastest rate due to rising disposable incomes, an increase in the number of automobiles, and an increase in the number of accidents caused by alcohol consumption.

Market Developments

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers.

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA (Dragerwerk) is a medical devices and safety technology provider. It develops, produces and markets system solutions, equipment and services for the acute point of care (APOC) process chain including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, perinatal care and home care.

Latest Press Release- https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/post/breath-analyzer-market-growth

Breath Analyzer Market Scope and Segmentation

Report Feature Details Base Year: 2021 Projection Period: 2022-2029 Market Details: Total revenue and forecast, CAGR, Market value, share, and Y-o-Y growth by segment and region Segment Covered: By Technology, By Application, by End users. Regional and Country Scope North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA Report Coverage: Market growth driving factors, challenges & pitfalls, opportunities, trends, key players analysis, and region analysis Market Players Covered Akers Biosciences Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, QUEST Products, Lifeloc Technologies, ENVITE- WISMER GmbH, AK GlobalTech corporation, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation, Intoximeter Inc., Alcovisor, and BACtrack Inc. Largest regional market North America (38%) market growth Some alcohol testing equipment can detect not only ethyl alcohol (found in alcoholic beverages), but also any molecule with a molecular structure similar to ethyl alcohol. Inaccuracies in breath analyzer devices are expected to hamper the global growth of the breath analyzer market. Furthermore, breath analyzers are quite expensive, thus they are not generally used, particularly in developing countries. Budget constraints are expected to hamper the global breath analyzers market's growth rate during the forecast period.



Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10818/breath-analyzer-market/

The increased consumption of alcohol, as well as the incidence of alcohol-related crimes and abuses around the world, has resulted in more strict regulations requiring governments to test for alcohol levels which is driving the market.

As the trend for heavy alcohol consumption has increased, so has the use of Breathalyzer technology, resulting in more road accidents. Actions by the government that benefit the market are also moving it ahead. Breathalyzers are also becoming more popular as a result of increased demand for accurate BAC (blood alcohol content) levels at work, as well as their non-invasive nature, which is driving up demand for breath analyser equipment. Because it is a vital tool for monitoring drugs, alcohol, tuberculosis, asthma, and other illnesses, demand for this system is projected to rise. On the other hand, inaccurate analysis could lead to incorrect diagnosis, which is the market's main restriction. The arrival of dual sensor technology, as well as a focus on new markets, are two significant potentials for the industry.

Excessive alcohol use raises the risk of more than 200 illnesses, including liver cirrhosis and some malignancies. Every day, almost 30 people in the United States die as a result of driving while intoxicated (DUI) In addition, high blood alcohol concentration was found in 20% of fatally injured drivers in developed countries. Breath analysers have become more popular as the number of road accidents caused by drunk driving and drug misuse has increased, as these devices aid in monitoring the presence of various substances and determining the blood alcohol content in a breath sample.

Key Market Segments: Breath Analyzer Market

Breath Analyzer Market by Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Sensor

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

Breath Analyzer Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Drug Abuse Detection

Alcohol Detection

Medical Applications

Breath Analyzer Market by End User, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Law Enforcement Agencies

Enterprises

Individuals

Detailed TOC of Global Breath Analyzer Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Breath Analyzer Market 7 Breath Analyzer Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key Companies 9 Breath Analyzer Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 Report Coverage- Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis



Check Discount on This Research: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10818/breath-analyzer-market/#inquire-for-discount

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector:

Breast Augmentation Market

Breast Augmentation market size was valued at USD 925 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2891.37 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2029.

Breast augmentation, commonly known as augmentation mammoplasty, is a procedure that increases the size of the breasts. It entails inserting breast implants beneath the breast tissue or the chest muscles. A surgical centre or a hospital outpatient clinic can perform breast augmentation.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10706/breast-augmentation-market

Breast Reconstruction Market

Breast reconstruction market size was valued at USD 540 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 692.35 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2029.

Breast reconstruction is a surgical procedure that reconstructs the shape and appearance of a breast, most typically in women who have had breast cancer surgery. The goal is to reconstruct a natural-looking breast utilizing autologous tissue, artificial implants, or a combination of both.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10766/breast-reconstruction-market

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/