Cisive Named as One of CIO Bulletin's 5 Best Pre-Employment Screening Providers 2022

Global background screening and compliance solutions provider Cisive has been recognized by CIO Bulletin as one of the 5 Best Pre-Employment Screening Providers of 2022.

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 02, 2022

Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, has been recognized by CIO Bulletin magazine as one of the 5 Best Pre-Employment Screening Providers of 2022. This distinction recognizes global leaders who are fulfilling their clients' needs by delivering innovative solutions that allow businesses to succeed in the rapidly changing workplace.

"Cisive is proud to once again be named a top 5 best pre-employment screening provider by CIO Bulletin," said James Owens, President and CEO at Cisive. "This honor demonstrates our continuous commitment to provide our clients with the highest quality solutions, along with quick turnaround times and outstanding customer service. Our unmatched accuracy and compliance in highly regulated industries have made us a leader in employment screening."

Cisive's core onboarding and pre-employment background screening offering provides clients with a streamlined, high quality, and regulatory compliant solution. The company's comprehensive services include background screening, vendor/contractor screening, executive screening, drug testing, fingerprinting, paperless onboarding, electronic Form I-9/E-Verify, and a suite of COVID-19 compliance solutions to help employers maintain a safe workplace.

In addition to being recognized in CIO Bulletin's 5 Best Pre-Employment Screening Providers 2022 list, Cisive has recently been honored with Gamechangers Global Awards' "Progress Champion Award 2022." Cisive also received Acquisition International's Most Trusted Background Screening Services Company, was a Global Award winner by CEO Today magazine, has been honored by HRO Today in their 2021 Baker's Dozen rankings of top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, and received the Business Excellence Award 2021 from CIO Bulletin. For more information about Cisive's suite of solutions, visit http://www.Cisive.com.

About Cisive

Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address the complex challenges and needs of large enterprises with dedicated, in-country account management teams committed to customer satisfaction. Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the fifth consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2021 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, in addition to being named Company of the Year by CIO Review. The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities and the home services end-markets, among others. For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com.

