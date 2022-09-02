Coccidiosis Treatment Market Size Expected to Reach US$2.4 billion with CAGR of 3.6% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Rising pervasiveness of ailments like coccidiosis and toxoplasmosis are set to propel the growth of the coccidiosis treatment market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the coccidiosis treatment market size is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The surging acceptance of exhaustive farming techniques and proliferating demand for meat proteins fuelling meat generation in developed countries are set to drive the Coccidiosis Treatment Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the coccidiosis treatment market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Coccidiosis Treatment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the enormous demand for meat food and related products and the proliferating count of poultry and companion animals together with the growing predominance of coccidian ailments including toxoplasmosis in the North American region.
2. Coccidiosis Treatment Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of coccidian diseases amidst poultry and companion animals including toxoplasmosis and the expanding population and per capita intake of meat. However, the rising food safety concerns and augmenting meat prices worldwide are some of the major factors hampering the growth of Coccidiosis Treatment Market.
3. Coccidiosis Treatment Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Coccidiosis Treatment Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Coccidiosis Treatment Market based on drug type can be further segmented into Ionophore Drugs, Antibiotic Drugs, and Chemical Derivative Drugs. The Ionophore Drugs Segment held the largest market share in 2021. The soaring inclusion of ionophore drugs in starter and grower feeds is further propelling the growth of the Ionophore Drugs segment.
2. Furthermore, the Ionophore Drugs segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring application of ionophore medications like lasalocid being extensively utilized as a veterinary medication against coccidiosis apart from other ailments like toxoplasmosis bringing about abortions in ewes and does in the U.S.
3. The Coccidiosis Treatment Market based on infected animal species can be further segmented into Swine, Poultry, Companion Animals, Fish, and Cattle. The Poultry segment held the largest market share in 2021. The proliferating awareness regarding different treatment alternatives pertaining to coccidiosis is further propelling the growth of this segment.
4. The Coccidiosis Treatment Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Coccidiosis Treatment Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the coccidiosis treatment industry are -
1. Vetoquinol SA
2. Zoetis, Inc.
3. Huvepharma
4. Smartvet Inc.
5. Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc.
