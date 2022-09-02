123Miners Launches its first Colocation Data center site in Quebec, Canada

123MINERS

September 2, 2022

Currently, there limited reliable hosting & colocation locations available for the crypto mining & Web 3.0 industry. 123Miners have been working with amazing partners and locations all over the world to create new hosting/ data centre opportunities for our clients.

The colocation facility 0.5MW and will be expanded to 1 MW in Quebec, Canada got sold out within 24 hours due to the high demand and limited availability in the global marketplace.

What is colocation mining?

Mining Colocation is a method of mining cryptocurrencies by renting space in a data center. With this method, you own the mining hardware and simply pay the data center to maintain it for you.

It is an all-in-one colocation service of housing customer`s crypto-mining equipment in dedicated data rooms with a controlled environment. Miners are controlled by the customer, while the data center provides the space, power, ventilation, security, network resources and on-site support.

Why are there currently limited colocation available for crypto mining?

There are several factors that play a role in the current availability.

The world requires more power and data centers that are currently available and being developed to support the current digital growth.

Besides the internal competition the crypto mining industry is also competing with other industries like Fintech, Google and the battery factories.

The current climate regulation requires that many consumers comply with future renewable, sustainability and green requirements and guidelines making the location and source more specific or subject to price or political changes.

“We are excited to open the first 123Miners colocation opportunity in such a short time within our parameters. It’s just 0.5.MW facility with an expansion to 1MW. The facility is managed by a trusted partner in Quebec, Canada. We can’t wait to open more opportunities for our clients. It is a challenge since a lot of industries need more energy and more stable locations to expend. “ said the CEO of 123Miners, Harvey Blom

