Malt Ingredients Market worth $26.3 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.6% - IndustryARC

High health cognizance among people are factors set to drive the growth of the Malt Ingredients Industry for the period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the malt ingredients market size is estimated to reach $26.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Intensifying trends of the festival and special occasion celebrations mounting the demand for alcoholic beverages, the existence of high health cognizance among people are factors set to drive the growth of the Malt Ingredients Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.Key Takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the malt ingredients market highlights the following areas -1. Geographically, the Europe Malt Ingredients Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. It is owing to a higher per capita consumption of alcoholic beverages in the region, which is a prime supporter of the behemoth share. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a lucrative pace owing to the rising consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages because of societal pressures and stupendous income growth over the period 2022-2027.2. Growing usage of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Malt Ingredients Market. Moreover, malt ingredients are widely rich in macro and micronutrients such as proteins, vitamin-B complex, zinc, iron, calcium, and various others, which allows them to set a standard higher than the available alcoholic beverages. However, various health ailments apart from its many benefits along with supply chain clogs are said to reduce the market growth.3. Detailed analysis of the strength, weaknesses, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Malt Ingredients Market report.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. The Malt Ingredients Market, based on the source type, can be further segmented into Soy, Rye, Barley, Wheat, Corn, and Others. The Barley segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the vitamin and mineral-rich nature of barley. These grains are the best source of vitamin B, fibers, phosphorus, molybdenum, and selenium.2. The Specialty Malt Market, based on the application, can be further segmented into Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Food items, and Animal feed.3. Europe held the largest share, with 31% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the colossal consumption of confectionery and alcohol in European countries.Competitive Landscape:The top 5 players in the malt ingredients industry are -1. Cargill Inc.2. GrainCrop3. Malteurop Group4. Crisp Malting Group5. Soufflet GroupClick on the following link to buy the malt ingredients market report:Why Choose IndustryARC?IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.Similar Reports:A. Seed Treatment MarketB. Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages MarketContact Us:Mr. Venkat ReddyIndustryARCEmail: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.comUSA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596IND: (+91) 40-485-49062