Aloe Vera Extract Market Size, Share revenue to grow at 7.6% CAGR through 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Aloe Vera Extract Market is projected to reach 3.48 Billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2029.

Aloe Vera extracts are widely used in the treatment of many health issues, such as skin problems, hair loss, gum diseases, and cancer. Increased pollution coupled with a hectic lifestyle has resulted in an increased prevalence of such health issues, which is supporting the market growth. Increasing cases of diabetes are also expected to open new avenues for the industry, as a lot of diabetic patients are increasingly using herbal extracts for the disease treatment.

In order to motivate them to enhance aloe vera output, benevolent government regulatory bodies, like the International Aloe Science Council, certify verified producers, processors, marketing firms, and testing labs. The regulatory organisations are also supporting the use of aloe vera in a variety of goods, such as beverages, cosmetic items, and dietary supplements.

The Aloe Vera Extract Market is primarily being pushed by the rising public knowledge of the benefits of aloe vera in the treatment of illnesses including diabetes and skin and hair conditions. Additionally, in recent years, its use as a component in food and beverages as well as personal care products has increased dramatically, which has fueled market expansion.

Asia Pacific to drive the Aloe Vera Extract Market

Due to growing public knowledge of the advantages of aloe vera extracts, Asia-Pacific is currently dominating the global market for these products. The region's market is being driven by nations like China and India as a result of the rising demand in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors. Additionally, the Aloe Vera Extract Market growth is being further fueled by the rapidly expanding functional food industry. For instance, Harmony Green America, Inc. introduced an EVOH Bottle of organic aloe vera juice. In the Asia-Pacific region, there is also a demand for expanding the aloe vera extract market due to factors including rising expenditure on functional foods, cosmetics, and personal care products.

Recent Devlopments

In October 2019, Rob Lowe launched, a new skin care line, cobalt, a youth preserving affordable luxury skin care line which uses aloe vera extract products to provide skin care solutions.

In April 2018, Simplee Aloe, has launched two low sugar aloe vera waters one with aloe pulp and one with without pulp to target brand appeal to the wide range of the UK customers.



Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2025 3.48 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2025 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017-2020 Forecast period 2022-2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, distribution channel, Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Germany, U.K., China, India, Japan, and Brazil Key companies profiled Aloe Farms, Inc.; Lily of the Desert Organic Terry Laboratories, Inc.; Aloeceuticals; Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc.; Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.; Foodchem International Corporation; Aloe Laboratories, Inc.; and Aloecorp, Inc. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent to up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope. Pricing and purchase options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Aloe Vera Extract Market Key Players

Aloe Farms, Inc., Lily of the Desert Organic Terry Laboratories, Inc., Aloeceuticals, Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc., Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A., Foodchem International Corporation, Aloe Laboratories, Inc., and Aloecorp, Inc., Aloe Jaumave S.A de C.V.

Aloe Vera Extract Market by Product, 2020-2029

Liquid

Gels

Powder

Oil

Others





Aloe Vera Extract Market by Application, 2020-2029

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics





Aloe Vera Extract Market by Distribution Channel, 2020-2029

Offline

Online



Aloe Vera Extract Market Trends

Aloe vera extract is frequently utilised as a component in foods, cosmetics, medications, zero-sugar drinks, and other products. As a result, the field of application has been expanded, supporting market expansion throughout the anticipated term. Therefore, it is anticipated that rising economic growth and consumer awareness will fuel market expansion over the coming years. Because of the variety of uses for aloe vera extract made from aloe plant leaves, business investment has expanded.

Aloe vera plants are typically grown on tiny plots of land, which results in initial high costs and low returns on investment that are predicted to impede market expansion.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2022-2029 to assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

The region- and country-wise Aloe Vera Extract Market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of each market segment is provided to determine the potential market opportunities.



