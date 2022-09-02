Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market to Reach US$31,271 million by 2027: IndustryARC
Rising prevalence of infectious diseases & growing advancement in the medical sector are factors driving the Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Industry.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market size is estimated to reach $31,271 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases surges the demand for Beta-lactam inhibitor drugs that have readily aided the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, in 2021 North America held a dominant market share. It is owing to the surging advancement in the healthcare sector that expands the development of various types of drugs which in turn enhances the growth of beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors. Every year, the U.S. pharmaceutical industry develops various new drugs that provide valuable medical benefits. Many of those drugs are expensive and contribute to rising health care costs for the private sector and the federal government. Private spending on pharmaceutical R&D and the approval of new drugs have increased in recent years, which further surges the demand for beta-lactamase inhibitor drugs. Moreover, an increasing number of diseases such as respiratory infection, skin infection, and many more further surges the demand for the beta-lactamase inhibitor market.
2. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and growing advancement in the medical sector are driving the Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market. However, the rising cost of drugs is one of the factors impeding the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market based on drug class can be further segmented into Penicillin, Cephalosporin, Carbapenem, Monobactum, and Combination. Penicillin held a dominant market share in the year 2021. However, Cephalosporin is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. The Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market, based on the Route of Administration, can be further segmented into Oral, Intravenous, and Others. Oral held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Intravenous is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
3. In 2021, North America held a dominant market share of 47% compared to its other counterparts. The development of various sorts of medications has increased owing to the rapid improvement in the healthcare industry, which has boosted the expansion of beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors industry are -
1. Centrient Pharmaceuticals
2. Arixa Pharmaceuticals
3. Venatorx
4. Abbott laboratories
5. Pfizer Inc.
