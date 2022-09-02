Achyranthes bidentata Extract Market size is estimated to reach $13.2 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Achyranthes bidentata Extract Market size is estimated to reach $13.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achyranthes bidentata Extract Market size is estimated to reach $13.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Achyranthes bidentata can be delineated as a flowering plant or herb which belongs to the Amaranthaceae family and exhibit several medicinal properties. Saponin like achyranthes bidentata has all-embracing applications in outmoded Chinese therapeutic treatments.Considering the widescale application of such analgesics in pharmaceuticals, the achyranthes bidentata extracts market outlook is fairly captivating. The augmenting cerebrovascular diseases, blood disorders, cancer prevalence, and arthritis are factors set to drive the growth of the Achyranthes Bidentata Extract Market for the period 2022-2027.
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Achyranthes Bidentata Extract Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Enlarging complications of dental caries and other serious health hitches is said to be a preeminent driver in Asian countries driving the growth of the Achyranthes Bidentata Extract Market. Lack of consciousness among people regarding such herbal plants and Inadequate availability is said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Achyranthes Bidentata Extract Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Achyranthes Bidentata Extract Market based on the form type can be further segmented into solid, powder, and fluid/liquid. The powder segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to several advantages of powder form over other forms of medicines.
2. Achyranthes Bidentata Extract Market based on the application can be further segmented into the beauty/cosmetic industry, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages industry, and others. The pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to plunging demand for herbal medications due to their effectiveness.
3. Achyranthes Bidentata Extract Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as geographical belonging to the Asian continent.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Achyranthes Bidentata Extract industry are:
1. Blackmores Ltd.
2. Mayway Copropration
3. Lanzhou Wallets Biotech
4. Cactus Botanics
5. Hawaii-pharm
