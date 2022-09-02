Pavement Preservation Project to Begin Next Week on Route 501 (Furnace Hill Pike) in Lebanon County

Submit Release
09/02/2022

Harrisburg, PA – A pavement preservation project is scheduled to begin next week on Route 501 (Furnace Hill Pike) in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County. Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday, September 6.

This project consists of roadway resurfacing, base repair, guide rail updates, signing, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction on Route 501 from the Lancaster County line to Michters Road just south of Schaefferstown.


Work will be performed during daylight hours. There will be short term lane restrictions with flaggers providing traffic control. 


Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.


Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $1,399,889 project. Work is expected to be completed by November 18, 2022.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


