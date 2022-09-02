Biomass Solid Fuel Market to Surpass US$ 425.8 Billion by 2027 Professional Survey | Drax Biomass Inc, Vattenfall AB

Biomass Solid Fuel Market

According to a study by Coherent Market Insights, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2022-2028).

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Biomass Solid Fuel Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, Percentages share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Biomass Solid Fuel market outlook.

Biomass solid fuel is defined as the solid organic matter, which can be used to generate energy and can be used as an alternative to fossil fuels. Biomass solid fuel is a renewable energy resource, which can be derived from the carbonaceous waste of human, animals or industrial activities.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, BTG Biomass Technology Group, Eni S.p.A., Fulcrum BioEnergy, SOCOTEC Group, Drax Biomass Inc., Aggregated Micro Power Holdings plc, PVM Environmental Products, VGrid Energy Systems, and Vattenfall AB

Segmentation of the Global Biomass Solid Fuel Market:

Global Biomass Solid Fuel Market, By Source:

Wood Pellets

Crop Residue

Energy Crops

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

Others (Peat, Sawdust, etc.)

Global Biomass Solid Fuel Market, By Application:

Space Heating/Cooling

Cooking

Heat Processing

Electricity Generation

Others

Global Biomass Solid Fuel Market, By End Use:

Industrial

Institutional

Domestic

Regions Covered in Biomass Solid Fuel Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Biomass Solid Fuel market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

