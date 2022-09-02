Sweet Potato Products Market size is estimated to reach $8.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Sweet Potato Products Market size is estimated to reach $8.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweet Potato Products Market size is estimated to reach $8.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sweet potato products are one of those versatile food items that are derived from “Ipomea batatas” which are starchy root potatoes. Considering the heavy demand for products with low carbohydrate content, most of the time potatoes are made to undergo starch extraction processes so that such products align perfectly with the requirement of consumers. Sweet potatoes are a sound source of vitamins, potassium, and antioxidants like beta-carotene.
Key Takeaways:
Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Sweet Potato Products Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
Tons of health benefits associated with sweet potatoes are said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Sweet Potato Products Market. Environmental challenges and curving demand due to lockdowns are said to reduce the market growth.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Sweet Potato Products Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Sweet Potato Products Market based on the application type can be further segmented into food and beverages, sweeteners, and animal feeds. The food and beverages segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to rising applications and demand for sweet potato products.
2. According to a report, 12-13% of sales in the U.S. happen through online mediums whereas, more than 90% occurs offline as of 2021. The majority of consumers still believe that offline channels are much better as compared to online as they extend security while browsing. On another hand, due to eventful lives, busy shoppers love to shop in bulk at supermarkets.
3. Sweet Potato Products Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the massive consumption of chips in North American countries.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Sweet Potato Products industry are:
1. J. R. Simplot Company
2. Yantai China Pet Foods
3. The Kraft Heinz
4. Lamb Weston Holdings
5. Dole Food Company
