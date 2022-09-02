ACE Inhibitors with Thiazides Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $8.7 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
ACE Inhibitors with Thiazides Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $8.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACE Inhibitors with Thiazides Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $8.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Angiotensin-converting-enzyme (ACE) inhibitors can be delineated as a class of drugs normally taken into account or prescribed by medical practitioners for the treatment of various heart problems and blood-associated complications like unstable blood pressure. Medical studies suggest that the presence of more amount of salt such as sodium in the blood tends to draw excess water and consequently augment the blood pressure levels.
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, the North America ACE Inhibitors with Thiazides Drugs Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Bourgeoning research, ascending health responsiveness among people, and proliferating prevalence of chronic maladies and blood-associated complications such as hypertension and diabetes are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of ACE Inhibitors with Thiazides Drugs Market. Side effects and various uncertainties accompanied by effectiveness are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the ACE Inhibitors with Thiazides Drugs Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. ACE Inhibitors with Thiazides Drugs Market based on the application type can be further segmented into kidney-associated complications, heart problems, high blood pressure, diabetes, and others.
2. ACE Inhibitors with Thiazides Drugs Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline channels (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and drug stores) and online platforms. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the wide-ranging presence of offline channels like retail and hospital pharmacies in deprived areas.
3. ACE Inhibitors with Thiazides Drugs Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 40% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the heavy presence of obesity and diabetes due to the ultra-modern lifestyles of people.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the ACE Inhibitors with Thiazides Drugs industry are:
1. Sanofi S.A.
2. Pfizer Inc.
3. Novartis Internation AG
4. Abbott Laboratories
5. Johnson & Johnson
