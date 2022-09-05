Global Boron Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Boron Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Boron Market Report by TBRC's covers the boron market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Boron Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the boron market size is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2021 to $1.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The global boron mining market size is expected to grow to $1.74 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.6%. The growth in the boron mining market is due to increasing demand for mining, improving technologies, and emerging markets.

The boron mining market consists of sales of boron by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine boron.

Global Boron Market Trends

Modular components designed with 3D printing are being widely used in the mining industry. 3D printing technology enables companies in remote locations to manufacture critical parts onsite as per the requirement, thereby reducing delays due to unplanned maintenance and also eliminating the need for holding inventories, which is the major trend in the boron mining market.

Global Boron Market Segments

The global boron market is segmented:

By Type: Aerospace Composite Materials, Boronated Glasses, and Others

By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

By Geography: The global boron market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Boron Molecular Pty Limited, Boron Specialities LLC, Ceradyne Inc., 3M, and S B Boron Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

