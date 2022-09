Global Skin Care Products Market Report Size & Share at a CAGR of around 11.1% by 2028 Forecast By Zion Market Research

Zion Market Research

The global Skin Care Products Market is projected to reach US$ 1,719.1 million by 2028, an 11.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

The Global Skin Care Products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The global market generated a revenue of over US$ 914.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of $1,719.1 million by 2028.The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning. Market GrowthThe rise in the young population is the major factor that will drive the global skin care products market growth. Gen Z accounts for a major share of 39.1% of the total population. These consumers prefer brands that reflect their attitudes and values. Skin care products have experienced significant adoption among these consumers, as Gen Z is most easily influenced by online advertising.Key Insights:A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global skin care products market value to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period.B) In terms of revenue, the global skin care products market size was valued at around USD 914.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,719.1 million by 2028.C) By product type, the cream segment accounted for a major market share in 2021D) By sales channel, the supermarket/hypermarket accounted for 29% market share in 2021E) The Asia Pacific dominated the global skin care products market in 2021 OpportunitiesConsumers prefer organic skin care products as they do not contain any side effects and only natural ingredients. At the same time, synthetic products might contain certain chemicals which are not good for the skin. Many key players also focus on developing organic skin care products to gain a competitive advantage.Regional AnalysisThe Asia Pacific is the leading market in 2021 and accounts for a major share of global sales. South Korea holds the largest share of skin care product exports, with a major market share in the global market. Korean brands are consistently expanding in terms of the number of consumers, predominantly in the skin care products segments. Around 90% of the cosmetics products are imported from foreign brands in the Asia Pacific, such as Shiseido, Fendi, Esteé Lauder, Lancome, L'Oreal, and Clarins. Moreover, local cosmetics brands such as Lana, Thorakao, Biona, and Sao Thái Duonga are focusing on strengthening their position in the market. Recent Developments:A) July 2022: Caudalie, a French beauty product brand, announced an investment in the Asia Pacific region to expand its market in the Asia Pacific.B) July 2022: Azelis and Green Mountain Biotech signed a distribution agreement to strengthen their presence in Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, Thailand, and Singapore. Some key players of the global Skin Care Products Market are:L'Oréal GroupProcter & Gamble CompanyUnilever PLCBejesdorf AGEstee Lauder Companies Incand Shiseido Company LimitedSaigon Cosmetics CorporationaMarico. This report segments the global Skin Care Products Market into:Global Skin Care Products Market: By Product TypeCreamLotionsOthersGlobal Skin Care Products Market: By DemographicMaleFemaleGlobal Skin Care Products Market: By Age GroupGeneration XMillennialGeneration ZGlobal Skin Care Products Market: By Sales ChannelSupermarket/HypermarketSpecialty StoresDepartment StoresBeauty StoresPharma and Drug StoresOnline Sales ChannelRelated Press Release:Global Skin Care Products Market: Regional AnalysisNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaEuropeFranceThe UKSpainGermanyItalyRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaSoutheast AsiaRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & Africa 