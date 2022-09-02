Experience a vibrant world of color with the OPPO Find X5 Pro

The OPPO Find X5 Pro displays more than 1 billion colors to offer the optimal balance of vividness and accuracy

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The OPPO Find X5 Pro has the most advanced display ever seen in an OPPO phone: The 1 Billion Colour Bionic Display. It uses a 120Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate with multi-brightness colour calibration, 8192-level bionic dimming and support for HDR10+, among other highlights.

A phone screen is a portal through which you watch movies, but does your phone's display let you experience the twinkling stars of the night sky or the lush verdant greens of a rainforest as the director intended?

These reasons are why the quality of the 6.7-inch 1 Billion Colour Bionic Display of the OPPO Find X5 Pro matters. In this generation of the Find series, OPPO has taken a renewed focus not just on display quality, but how our eyes see. This is taken a step further with the global technology brand creating its very first self-designed cutting-edge Imaging NPU, MariSilicon X.

The world in colour

And what do we need to make that content look its best? Colour. However, just as an artist might spend years learning colour theory to realize their pieces on canvas, the OPPO Find X5 Pro carefully selects its colour tones to offer the optimal balance of vividness and accuracy.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro 1 Billion Colour AMOLED display is capable of rendering 100% of the colours in the DCI P3 gamut, the standard used by Hollywood colourists to perfect movies for big-screen reproduction. The Find X5 Pro has received one of the highest accolades available to phones as a result, a DisplayMate A+ rating.

Its advanced colour engine will also adapt the array of colours used to match the content. If you edit holiday photos, you can rest assured the bright tones of tropical flowers and deep oranges, reds and umbers of an ocean sunset are not simply flattered by the OPPO Find X5 Pro's rich display. Such memories are made for sharing with others.

Accuracy in all places

New for this generation of Find phones, the OPPO Find X5 Pro also offers multi-point colour calibration. Most phones, even those with excellent-quality displays, are made to look their best at a specific brightness level. OPPO's Find X5 Pro is tuned for peak performance at the display power used both indoors and outdoors. Perfect display calibration is like a fragile ornament, broken by changes in multiple factors, but OPPO adjusts to compensate for them all.

Colour tone is not always the most important factor in a phone display, brightness matters too. The OPPO Find X5 Pro's screen panel provides peak brightness of a searing 1300 nits, enough to cut through the most dazzling sunny days. Such versatility is just as important at the other extreme. In a dark room, our pupils constrict, making even a dim phone screen seem ultra-bright, even painful. The OPPO Find X5 Pro can simmer all the way down to 20 nits of brightness, so you can read articles or watch videos under the covers in comfort.

And if you do like the sound of a display mode primed for a cosy night in, you will also appreciate the OPPO Find X5 Pro's blue light filter. This reduces the amount of blue light emitted from the screen, which can affect your sleeping patterns.

It's a screen made for all occasions. But dependability plays a part here too. The OPPO Find X5 Pro's Auto Brightness mode can tune the display to 8192-level bionic dimming levels.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro's brightness scaling mirrors the way our eyes and brains function, with 12 scaling modes. These gears of modulation alter the rate at which display power changes depending on its current level. The end result is it appears smooth, consistent and pleasantly gradual to our eyes in all conditions.

Life at high frame rates

At every turn you find another way the OPPO Find X5 Pro display is made in harmony with our eyes. The 120Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate further enhances the smoothness provided by the fine-grain brightness control and self-calibrating colour enhancement, allowing Android apps display at twice the usual frame rate.

The Find X series has had a 120Hz refresh rate since the OPPO Find X2 Pro, but the Find X5 Pro can scale its refresh rate more dramatically than ever before. It can drop as low as 1Hz for static content, refreshing pixels just once a second, use 60Hz for apps that don't support 120Hz, and the full rate for ultra-smooth scrolling in others.

However, you will notice its effect in another area: battery life. A low refresh rate reduces power consumption, letting you spend more time enjoying the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in the latest games before needing to give the 5000mAh battery a turbo 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge and 50W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charge to top-up.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro supports HDR10+ video as standard, and even if your feel-good childhood favourite is not available in HDR, the advanced video engine can upscale it to HDR giving an old classic a new lease of life.

Additionally, with MariSilicon X, more detail can be preserved in images compared with the conventional image pipeline, opening up a whole new world for computational photography.

A display like this enhances countless moments in your day. It makes composing photos easier outdoors, is a great way to watch movies on-the-go and can adapt to your needs in almost every situation. Setting new standards for smartphones, there's something everyone can appreciate in the OPPO Find X5 Pro screen.

