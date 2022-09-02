Dry Whole Milk Powder Market Size Expected to Reach US$13.2 billion with CAGR of 2.5% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Rising usage of dry whole milk powder in nutritional food products is anticipated to boost dry whole milk powder market demand.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the dry whole milk powder market size is estimated to reach $13.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Eventful lifestyles of consumers, rising disposable income levels, widescale urbanization, bettering retail networks in developing countries, the surging demand for confectioneries and dietary supplements, and rising health consciousness among consumers are factors set to drive the growth of the Dry Whole Milk Powder Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the dry whole milk powder market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Dry Whole Milk Powder Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to changing lifestyles of people, rising working population, swift urbanization, rising disposable income levels, bettering retail infrastructure, and high dairy consumption compared to other parts of the world.
2. Expanding cuisine culture with rapid globalization, soaring confectionery and bakery market, broadening health attentiveness among people, and escalating demand for infant formula is said to be pre-eminent drivers driving the growth of the Dry Whole Milk Powder Market. The enlarging veganism trend, surging inflation rates, and unemployment post-covid-19 are the factors said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dry Whole Milk Powder Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Dry Whole Milk Powder Market based on the distribution channel can be further segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. However, the online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to proliferating dominance of online shopping platforms as they offer a variety of advantages such as tranquil and economic shopping.
2. The Dry Whole Milk Powder Market based on the source can be further segmented into Buffalo, Cow, Sheep, and Camel. The cow milk segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to its cost-effective and nutrient-rich nature. Nevertheless, the cow and camel milk segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to rising incidences of growth stunting because of malnutrition.
3. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as high consumption of dairy and associated products. China, Indonesia, and New Zealand are known for their sizable dry whole milk powder consumption.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the dry whole milk powder industry are -
1. Agri-Dairy Products Inc.
2. Chicago Dairy Corporation
3. Gerber California Inc
4. AgMotion Dairy
5. Bluegrass Dairy & Food
