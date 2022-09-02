A2 Milk Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of 6,929.14 Million by 2029, Size, Shares, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook

LONDON, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently published comprehensive business research on " Global A2 Milk Market " which includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the overall progress in the related industry. A2 Milk Market research report execution is becoming very vital for businesses to gain success because it offers many benefits including insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. The large-scale A2 Milk Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. This industry report also offers businesses the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer's contact information, and market shares for the company. Moreover, the A2 Milk business report blends together all-inclusive industry analysis with particular estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with the greatest clarity for strategic decision-making.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the A2 milk market is expected to reach USD 6,929.14 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year - 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Overview:

A2 Milk is a type of cow's milk that lacks the A1 form of -casein proteins and mostly contains the A2 form. The A2 beta-casein protein in A2 milk quickly breaks down into amino acids for quick digestion, improving our overall health and increasing cow's milk's nutritional value. A2 cow milk contains minerals such as calcium, potassium, and phosphorus, which are required for strong bones and teeth, better muscle function, blood pressure regulation, tissue, and cell growth, and enhancing good cholesterol (HDL), as well as maintaining overall nourishment and well-being of the body.

A2 milk aids in the development of immunity, stimulates metabolism, and provides Omega 3 fatty acids. A2 milk is gaining significant growth due to rising consumer awareness of their health and high nutrition content in A2 milk than regular milk. It is available in various forms and is easily available in the market. However, high prices of A2 milk and its products are expected to restrain the market growth of A2 milk during the forecasted period.

Major A2 Milk Companies:-

Erden Creamery Pvt. Ltd : The Company offers a wide variety of milk and milk-based products.

: The Company offers a wide variety of milk and milk-based products. Freedom Foods Group Ltd : The Company offers dairy milk beverages, nutritional products, and performance and adult nutritional powders including the Crankt brand.

: The Company offers dairy milk beverages, nutritional products, and performance and adult nutritional powders including the Crankt brand. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation : The company offers a product range comprising of milk, milk powder, health beverages, ghee, butter, cheese, pizza cheese, ice cream, chocolates, and many other dairy-based products.

: The company offers a product range comprising of milk, milk powder, health beverages, ghee, butter, cheese, pizza cheese, ice cream, chocolates, and many other dairy-based products. Ripley Farms LLC : The Company offers chocolate milk made with whole milk, quality cocoa, and sugar.

: The Company offers chocolate milk made with whole milk, quality cocoa, and sugar. The a2 Milk Co. Ltd.: The Company offers infant nutrition, milk, and other dairy products along with rent, royalty, and license fee income.

Urban Farms Milk., Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd., AVTARAN MILK, DOFE, Captain's Farm., Ksheerdham., Ayuda Organics, Veco Zuivel B.V., and Australia's Own

Recent Developments

In August 2022, the a2 Milk Company (a2MC) is partnering with KidsCan, the top organization in New Zealand that supports underprivileged children. As a Major Partner, a2MC will donate $130,000 annually for the first three years to help fund KidsCan programs and will organize staff and friend volunteerism to support KidsCan in carrying out its critically important mission

In May 2022, the a2 Milk Company and Lincoln University are collaborating to introduce a new program to support sustainable dairy farming initiatives in New Zealand. The a2 Milk Company and Lincoln University, New Zealand's only specialist land-based university, joined forces to launch The Farm Sustainability Fund today

Report Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has also delved into Porters' Five Force analysis and SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation:-

Form

Nature

Fat Content

No fat

Low fat

Reduced fat

Whole fat

Packaging Size

101-250ml/Gm

250-500ml/Gm

501-1000ml/Gm

Above 1000ml/Gm

Packaging Form

Bottles

Cartons

Can

Jars

Others

Distribution Channel

Stored based retailers

Non-store retailers

Regional Analysis/Insights

The A2 milk market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, form, nature, fat content, packaging size, packaging form, and distribution channel, as referenced above.

The countries covered in the A2 milk market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Thailand and Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for A2 milk. Growing awareness of A2 milk health benefits over A1 milk among consumers is the major reason for the growth A2 milk market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the plant-based food market is growing progressively in the Asia-Pacific region. The growth of this market will directly impact the development of the A2 milk market. However, high prices of A2 milk are likely to restrict the market growth.

The value chain of the global A2 Milk market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Services

Innovation

Drivers:

Increased awareness about health among consumers

The growing awareness about health, food intake, and diets among consumers are the major driving force for the global A2 milk market. Over time, consumers know the pros and cons of the food they eat daily. A2 milk is highly nutritious and positively impacts a person's body due to the presence of A2 beta-casein protein. This A2 protein prevents various heart diseases, diabetes, and autism. With this, people are consuming A2 milk and prefer it for regular consumption. This change in the preference and development of awareness towards health is expected to boost the market growth of the global A2 milk market.

Thus, the growing health awareness and changing eating habits of end users are leading to more demand for A2 milk . This rising demand for A2 milk is expected to boost the global A2 milk market.

High nutritional values in a2 compared to regular milk

A2 milk differs in protein type and structure from A1 milk. A2 milk is the best choice for boosting immunity and keeping healthy, and replacing regular milk with A2 milk benefits both mind and body by improving cognitive function and nourishing skin and hair. In addition, A2 milk prevents problems such as heart disease, lactose intolerance, diabetes, and autism. With abundant nutrition and numerous health benefits, consumers' demand for A2 milk is rising rapidly. End users prefer A2 milk over regular milk in different dairy products to maintain good health. Hence, A2 milk is proved to be more nutritious than regular milk.

Thus, the high nutrition value and more mineral content of A2 milk are leading to the higher demand and sales of A2 milk in the market. With this increasing demand, the global A2 milk market is expected to boost significantly.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

