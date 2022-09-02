Mobile Phone Insurance Global Market Report 2022: Surge in the Number of Smartphones and a Rise in Number of Threats Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Phone Insurance Market By Phone Type, By Sales Channel, By Coverage Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rise in demand for mobile phone insurance on accidents, such as mechanical breakdown, accidental damage of phones or malicious & liquid damage, theft, and unauthorized usage is a major driving factor for the market. In addition, increase in adoption of high quality smartphones boosts the growth of the mobile phone insurance market by providing many easy solutions to the customers.

Moreover, the mobile phone insurance market has experienced an increase in the demand among consumers owing to a surge in the number of smartphones and a rise in number of threats in the form of loss, theft, accidental damage, repair or replacement of components, and others.

Therefore, these are the major driving forces for the mobile phone insurance market. However, demand for mobile phone insurance has also declined, with decline in sales of mobile phones since recent years. Moreover, consumer experiences and adoption of mobile phones remain a primary concern, which needs to be addressed by balancing the sales of mobile phones and its alternative uses in the market.

Thus, this is a major limiting factor for the market. Contrarily, various mobile phone companies across the globe are introducing new strategies to improve their market value and surge their revenue as well as enhance their customer experience. Some of the mobile phone insurance companies are providing applications and other technologically advanced services to their customers to keep their customer safe from the pandemic situation. Therefore, this factor will provide major lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



By Phone Type

Budget Phones

Mid High-End Phones

Premium Smartphones

By Sales Channel

By Coverage Type

Physical Damage

Internal Component Failure

Theft Loss Protection

Others

By End User

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Poland

Hungary

Austria

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Hong Kong

Viet Nam

Philippines

Indonesia

Taiwan

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY PHONE TYPE

CHAPTER 5: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

CHAPTER 6: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY COVERAGE TYPE

CHAPTER 7: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 8: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

ASSURANT, INC.

Asurion

AT&T Intellectual Property

Aviva

Bolttech

Chubb

Digital Care sp. z o.o.

Servify

Singtel

U Mobile Sdn Bhd

