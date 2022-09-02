Global Marine Seats Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Fishing and Marine Activities & Global Seaborne Trade Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Seats Market by Component, Ship Type (Military, Commercial), Seat Type (Captain Seats, Passenger Seats, Crew Seats, General Seats), End User (OEM, Aftermarket) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The marine seats market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in increasing global seaborne trade, and advanced upholstery and seat materials, among others.

The simplified 3-D human body-seat interaction model.

High-speed boats often experience high shocks and require great suspension ability to maintain posture of its passengers. Using a 3D human body-boat seat interaction, naval architects are trying to analyze ideal isolation techniques that can reduce the shock impact. This can be done using analytics to examine the collected data that would be extracted from the spring coefficient associated with the suspension system. Such experiences and examinations can improve the R&D process and provide better ideas in the future.

Marine Seats for Military Applications.

Technological implementation in seats has enabled the development of varied marine seats to support different kinds of disaster-relief and combat missions. These marine seats are presently used in the navy in most cases. Advanced seats provide high suspension, long durability, and varied adjustment features in their upholstery and base, which provides comfort and suspension to users. These seats are used in powerboats, military boats, and coastguard boats. The Maritime Safety and Rescue Society of Spain had advanced marine seats installed to provide more ease of functioning to users.

Commercial Ships: The largest segment of the marine seats market, by Ship Type.

Commercial ships are used to carry commercial cargo or passengers. An increase in the number of passengers resorting to marine transportation and a rise in demand for recreational boats is projected to lead to the growth of the commercial segment of the marine seats market across the globe.

Seat Cushions: The largest segment of the marine seats market, by Component.

The seat covers and cushions used for the covering of the seat structure and comfortable seating are included in the seat cushions segment. The seat cushions provide comfort for passengers and enhance the ergonomics of the ship. Marine upholstery is majorly synthetic marine-grade vinyl; as per customer preference, leather upholstery could be used. The seat cushions segment is estimated to be USD 472 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period

Germany: The largest contributing country in the European marine seats market.

The maritime industry is one of the largest industries in Germany and accounts for a substantial share of the country's GDP. Germany is an export-oriented economy and depends on maritime transportation to export goods. According to UNCTAD, more than 2,395 seagoing vessels are owned by Germany. The maritime industry in Germany develops and manufactures a wide range of complex seagoing vessels such as passenger ships, yachts, and vessels used by public authorities. This industry also comprises medium-sized companies that export their products worldwide. The growth of the maritime industry in Germany has led to the increased development of naval vessels, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the growth of the marine seats market in this country.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Fishing and Marine Activities

Increasing Global Seaborne Trade

Rising Cruise Travel Worldwide

Restraints

New Product Development Impact

Opportunities

Increase in Defense Spending

Challenges

Rising Cost of Materials and Operations

