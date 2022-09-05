5G Technologies Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 35% Through 2026

5G Technologies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global 5G Technologies Market Report by TBRC covers the market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘5G Technologies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 5G technologies market size is expected to grow to $99.76 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9%. The increase in government initiatives to promote and roll out the emerging 5G technology is expected to propel the 5G technology market growth.

The 5G technologies market consists of sales of 5G technologies services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that provide faster download speeds, low latency, and more capacity and connectivity for billions of devices. The 5G technology is the next generation of wireless communications which is expected to provide internet connections that are around 40 times faster than the 4G LTE technology. The 5G technology may use various spectrum bands, including millimeter-wave (mmWave) radio spectrum, with the ability to carry a very large amount of data for a short distance.

Global 5G Technologies Market Trends

The increasing collaborations between companies are an emerging trend shaping the 5G technology market outlook. This is mainly because these companies are focusing on developing a strong 5G infrastructure and facilitating innovative platforms by sharing their resources, knowledge, technology, and costs. Such collaborations are also helpful to the companies in cases of expiring licenses, lack of technological know-how, and stringent regulatory environments. For example, in February 2019, Ericsson partnered with Intel Corporation to develop the next-generation hardware management platform that will deliver transparency, agility, and efficiency for 5G, distributed cloud, and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). Similarly, AT&T entered into a collaboration with Rush University Medical Center to bring the first 5G-enabled hospital to the USA in January 2019.

Global 5G Technologies Market Segments

The global 5G technologies market is segmented:

By Communication Infrastructure: Small Cell, Macro Cell, and Radio Access Network (RAN)

By End User: Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Others

By Core Network Technology: Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Fog Computing (FC), and Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

By Chipset Type: ASIC Chips, RFIC Chips, Millimeter Wave Technology Chips, and Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

By Geography: The global 5G technologies market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

5G Technologies Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 5G technologies market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 5G technologies market, 5G technologies market share, 5G technologies market segments and geographies, 5G technologies market players, 5G technologies market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The 5G technologies market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s 5G Technologies Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Samsung, and AT&T.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

