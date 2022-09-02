With 10.70% CAGR, Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Surpass US$ 24.71 billion by 2030| Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lung cancer therapeutics market is expected to clock US$ 24.71 billion by 2030 at a 10.70% during the forecast period. As high prevalence of lung cancer is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market. Growth Plus Reports reveal this exclusive information in its report titled "Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

A significant rise is noted in the prevalence of lung cancer in past two decades. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, lung carcinoma is now the second most frequent cancer in the world. The main cause of lung cancer risk includes tobacco smoking and cigarette smoking, and exposure to dangerous chemicals and growing air pollution. The respiratory epithelial lining of the lungs is affected and harmed with carcinogen containing smoke. The human body can initially repair this damage, but with continued consumption, the cells begin to exhibit abnormal behaviors which can result in lung cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there were 2.21 million lung cancer diagnosed and 1.08 million deaths in 2020.

Excerpts from ‘By Disease Type'

The global lung cancer therapeutics market based on the type of cancer has been segmented into:

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

The majority of lung cancer patients have non-small cell lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer grows more slowly than small cell lung cancer, but it frequently spreads to other regions of the body. Additionally, the American Lung Association estimates that non-small cell lung cancer accounts for around 80% of all incidences of lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer can also be brought on by a variety of gene mutations, including those impacting the epidermal growth factor receptor and the TP53 and KRAS genes. A TP53 gene mutation was present in 50% of individuals with non-small cell lung cancer. The KRAS gene mutation, which accounts for 30% of all NSCLC cases, is more likely to be present in smokers. Small cell lung cancer is a very aggressive kind of cancer that typically goes undiagnosed until it has progressed further, hence the survival rate is frequently poor. However, if the condition is found in its early stages, there is a far higher chance of a full recovery.

Excerpts from ‘By Treatment'

Chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy are the three treatment categories that make up the worldwide lung cancer therapies market. The global lung cancer therapeutics market has been dominated by targeted therapy. The ability of targeted treatment to define carcinomas makes it simpler for the nervous system to find and eliminate them as a contributing element to their proliferation. Targeted medicines can also strengthen the immune system to help it fight the disease more effectively. Additionally, focused treatment harms healthy cells less. Numerous studies have also shown that targeted therapies are far more effective and specific, they have reliable biomarkers of response, and lead to significantly higher response rates.

Excerpts from ‘By Region'

The global lung cancer therapeutics market based on regional demarcation is studied for four major regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The North America has dominated the market because of factors such as increased research on drug discovery for lung cancer, and high government investment. Furthermore, high reimbursement activities, and increased prevalence of lung cancer. The European market for lung cancer therapeutics is characterized by high prevalence of lung cancer, and presence of advanced healthcare systems along with favorable reimbursements. Asia Pacific region is also expected to show significant growth in the projected period due to growing diagnosis rates, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing government funding, and growing healthcare expenditures.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

Some prominent players operating in lung cancer therapeutics market are

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Amgen Inc

AstraZeneca plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Abbvie Inc

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc

GSK plc

Among others

