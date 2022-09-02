Mobile Crushers & Screeners Equipment Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2028-IndustryARC
Mobile Crushers and Screeners Equipment Market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Crushers and Screeners Equipment Market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. The construction material for general construction which includes stones, pebbles, sand, cement, etc. are obtained from sources i.e. mountains, riverbeds and rocky terrains. Special equipment which can be transferred with minimum efforts is thus required for processing the materials, which involves crushing into smaller parts and screening i.e. segregating different components of material from the mixture. Highly stable mobile crushing plants such as Mobile cone crushers, Mobile HSI crushers, Mobile VSI crushers, Mobile impact crushers and Mobile jaw crushers have been the requirement in various industries. The mobile crushers and screeners have witnessed a significant growth in industry such as mining, construction and others. In the Middle East, the growing recovery of the construction industry in the recent times has led to the increasing demand for the advanced Mobile Crushers and Screeners Equipment including hydraulic cone crushers, Jaw crushers, Cone Crushers, Vibrating, Gyratory, Scalper and others.
1. The construction industry held the major share in 2021, owing to increase the development in the industry and the rising number of projects in the markets are leading to drive the Mobile crushing and screening market.
2. The rapid urbanization and the changing living standard of the population has led to the growth of the industrialization and commercialization fueling the demand for Mobile Crushing & Screening Market.
3. The Mobile Crusher and Screener Top companies include Sandvik A.B., Metso, Terex Corporation, Astec Companies, McCloskey International and others
1. This market is segmented into Mobile Crusher and Mobile Screener, based on machinery type. The mobile crusher held the largest market share in the Mobile Crushers and Screeners Equipment Market in 2021 at 66.1%.
2. Based on application, the market is segmented into mining, extraction, construction, landscaping, material recycling and others. According to the Mobile Crushers and Screeners Equipment market report of IndustryARC, the construction industry is leading the Mobile Crushers and Screeners Equipment Market in terms of revenue share, and held a 29.5% share in 2021.
3. APAC was found to be the most lucrative mobile crushers’ equipment marketplace, as the region generated the maximum market revenue by holding 34.9% of mobile crushers and screeners equipment market share in 2021. The region has many developing economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and others that are observing rapid infrastructural development.
1. Sandvik A.B.
2. Metso
3. Terex Corporation
4. Astec Companies
5. McCloskey International
