Dental X-Ray Market Size to reach US$ 3.55 billion by 2030 to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% for 2022 to 2030| Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dental X-Ray Market is expected to clock US$ 3.55 billion by 2030 to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and technological advancements in dentistry. Growth Plus Reports reveal this exclusive information in its report titled “Dental X-Ray Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

The demand for better cosmetic and oral care as well as an increase in the number of dental problems have caused a surge in the use of dental X-ray techniques, which is fueling market expansion. Crowns, root canals, maxillofacial surgeries, bonding treatments, and tooth fillings are the main dental procedures included in routine examinations. Dental conditions like dental caries and periodontal disease are becoming more common globally. This can be largely credited to aspects like rising life expectancy and an aging population. Additionally, an increase in the prevalence of oral cancer has led to a rise in the demand for advanced dental procedures. The increased cases of decayed, missing, and filled teeth are expected to increase demand for periodontal and endodontic procedures such as scaling and root canal treatment respectively.

The global dental X-ray market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – procedure type, end-user, technology, application, and region.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/dental-x-ray-market/7785

Excerpts from ‘By Procedure Type Segmentation’

The global dental X-ray market has been segmented majorly into two distinct categories:

Intraoral

Extraoral

It has been seen that the intraoral segment dominates the global dental X-ray market because of its extensive use to identify teeth cavities, monitor the condition of jaw bones, and intra-oral lesions. It is also used in various procedures such as locating the endodontic files during root canal treatment and even checking any condition related to the maxillary sinus. Intraoral imaging provides images of oral structure from various angles such as peripheral, and occlusal to identify any abnormality in hidden spaces.

However, it has been observed that the extraoral segment would be witnessing profitable growth in the forecast period, as this imaging system reduces the X-ray exposure as compared to intraoral systems. These systems are used to identify huge lesions such as temporomandibular joint disorder and the skull lesionsl.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global dental X-ray market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Due to the established healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare spending, North America dominates the dental X-ray market. Additionally, favorable dental care reimbursements and a rise in government initiatives in this region have led to increased dental X-ray penetration in the market.

However, it has been analyzed that Asia Pacific region is expected to have remarkable growth. This is because of the growing awareness of various oral health issues, making it easier to diagnose and treat them quickly. Another significant aspect influencing the industry is China's aging population. The governments in emerging nations like China and India is making significant efforts to upgrade the healthcare system, medical tourism being one of the major steps, which has led to the adoption of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. These factors, therefore, attribute to dental X-ray market growth.

Ask For Customization: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/dental-x-ray-market/7785

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dental X-ray market are:

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Air Techniques

KaVo Dental GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Rayence Co

Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd

3M Company

Planmeca Oy

Align Technology, Inc

Among others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.65 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3.55 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Procedure Type, End-user, Technology, Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DENTAL X-RAY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PROCEDURE TYPE Intraoral Extraoral GLOBAL DENTAL X-RAY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Dental Clinics & Hospitals Forensic Labs GLOBAL DENTAL X-RAY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Digital Analog GLOBAL DENTAL X-RAY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Diagnostics Therapeutics Forensics Cosmetics

FAQs:

How big is the Dental X-Ray Market?

The global Dental X-Ray Market size was estimated at US$ 3.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 3.55 billion by 2030

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter