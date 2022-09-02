Wine Market reach reach US$ 404.64 billion by 2025 With CAGR 3.23% | Concha y Toro, The Wine Group, Bacardi Limited

Global Wine Market

Wine is an alcohol based drink that is usually made from grapes and mainly directly consumed, while also extending its use for cooking purpose religious rites

Wine is an alcohol based drink that is usually made from grapes and mainly directly consumed, while also extending its use for cooking purpose religious rites. The changing consumer lifestyle and the growing awareness of the health benefits of wine has further led many consumers shift from beer and spirit based drinks to wine.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- E. & J. Gallo Winery, Concha y Toro, The Wine Group, Bacardi Limited, Constellation Brands, Pernod Ricard, Treasury Wine Estates, Caviro, Grupo Penaflor

★ Market Dynamics

Segmentation of the Global Wine Market:

Global Wine Market, By Product Type:

Still wine

Sparkling wine

Fortified wine

Global Wine Market, By Color:

Red Wine

White Wine

Rose Wine

Regions Covered in Wine Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Wine market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

