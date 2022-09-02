Urban Security Screening Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2021 - 2031 | Rapiscan, Leidos, Hitachi, Environics

Urban Security Screening Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Urban Security Screening Market by Product Type (Baggage Scanners, Vehicle Scanners, Cargo Scanners, CBRN Detection, Explosive/narcotics Detectors, Trace Detectors), by End Use (Government Buildings, Airports, Educational Institutes, Public Places, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global urban security screening industry was estimated at $8.6 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $22.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in the smart cities increased demand for security systems at airports, thereby boosting the growth of the global urban security screening market. Furthermore, the advent of industry 4.0 and digitization will drive global market growth. An increase in the use of urban security screening for detecting land mines and weapons including knives, guns, and blades will open new growth avenues for the global industry. However, huge costs related to urban security products and high installation, production, and maintenance charges of urban security screening equipment can hinder the growth of the global market.

Covid-19 scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the expansion of the global urban security screening market due to the effect of the pandemic on key players operating in the supply chain.

Low availability of skilled workforce and delay or cancellation of projects due to lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 hindered the global market surge.

The baggage scanners segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on the product type, the baggage scanners segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global urban security screening market. The segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the lucrative use of baggage scanners in screening activities at airports, railway stations, hotels, metro stations, multiplexes, and cinema theatres. However, the explosive/ narcotics segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 11.67% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth can be credited to the need for identifying and detecting a wide range of explosives. The report also provides an overall analysis of the segments such as vehicle scanners, cargo scanners, CBRN detection, and trace detectors.

The educational institutes segment to contribute the highest CAGR of 12.14% Over 2022-2031

On basis of end use, the educational institutes segment is set to register the highest CAGR of 12.14% over the forecast period. The highest growth rate of the segment can be credited to the high demand for security and safety for students and staff. Furthermore, the need for screening students for preventing them from carrying harmful objects such as sharp items and knives with them will boost the growth of the segment during the assessment period. However, the airports segment contributed a major share toward the global urban security screening market in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global market share. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the presence of artificial intelligence methods for automatic object recognition for aviation security. The report also provides an overall analysis of the segments such as government buildings, public places, and others.

The Asia-Pacific region to maintain dominant status over 2022-2031

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably toward the global urban security screening market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly half of the global market share in 2021. Furthermore, the region is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 10.98% over the forecast timeline. The growth of the regional market over the projected timeline can be credited to the increase in the number of airports. Furthermore, the swift growth of the infrastructure sector in the region is anticipated to prop up the security screening in the foreseeable future, thereby driving the regional market trends.

Major market players

Smiths Group plc

Astrophysics Inc.

Rapiscan Systems

Autoclear

Ledios,

Nuctech Company Limited

Hitachi, Ltd

Environics, Inc.

Proengine

Bruker Daltonics

Bruker daltonics

Thermofisher

Thruvision

The report analyzes these key players in the global urban security screening market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market growth.

Urban Security Screening Market Segments:

Product Type

Trace Detectors

Baggage Scanners

Vehicle Scanners

Cargo Scanners

CBRN Detection

Explosive/narcotics Detectors

End Use

Government Buildings

Airports

Educational Institutes

Public Places

Others

