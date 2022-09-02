Methallyl chloride Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2030 – IndustryARC
Methallyl chloride market size is forecast to reach US$523.4 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Methallyl chloride market size is forecast to reach US$523.4 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. Methallyl chloride also known as lacrymator is a colourless liquid with strong alkylating agent. It can be used as a building block in a variety of chemical synthesis and has applications in the pesticide industry, and spice production. Also, methylenecyclopropane can be synthesized from methallyl chloride using an intramolecular cyclisation process and a strong base such as sodium amide. Globally, the increasing usage of methallyl chloride, in the formulation of medicines is driving the growth of the market. Also, the rising growth of the pharmaceutical sector is uplifting the demand for methallyl chloride. Additionally, rising product launches and acquisitions are estimated to propel the global methallyl chloride industry forward over the forecast period.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Methallyl chloride Market highlights the following areas -
1. The APAC region dominated the global methallyl chloride market due to the huge government investments made in the pharmaceutical industries in emerging economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.
2. Essential oils can be extracted from spices such as ginger and thyme using methallyl chloride. This results to an increase in methyl chloride import and consumption demand, which has a direct impact on market earnings throughout the projection period.
3. Furthermore, strict regulations pertaining to use of methallyl chloride will hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.
4. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, packaging sector experienced a positive demand from the healthcare sector as well as e-commerce industry. Thus leading to the significant increase in demand for packaging and positively impacted the growth of the methallyl chloride industry.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The agrochemicals sector dominated the methallyl chloride market with more than 35% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027. Several studies and research papers have shown that using methallyl chloride in agrochemicals such as pesticides can be quite beneficial. It has the potential to increase farm productivity and support good agricultural practices.
2. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global methallyl chloride market with a share of 37% in terms of value in the year 2021. The market in the region is witnessing expansion with the rising demand for methallyl chloride in several end-use sectors such as medical, food, packaging and others.
3. The packaging industry is one of India's fastest growing industries. Currently, rising growth of the packaging sector has uplifted the methallyl chloride industry. As per Invest India, The India Packaging Market was worth US$50.5 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach US$204.81 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 26.7% between 2020 and 2025.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Methallyl chloride industry are -
1. Jiangsu Dynamic
2. Ningbo Yide Fine
3. Zibo Honors
4. Xiangyang King Success
5. Greentech Laboratories Private Limited
