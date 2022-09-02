Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market worth $ 43.16 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Insightace Analytics

Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market info Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market seg

Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market was valued at US$ 19.85 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 43.16 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.3%

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market- by Medical Applications (Monoclonal Antibodies, Hormones, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins and Other Applications), Products (Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing Products, Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing Products and Downstream Biomanufacturing Products), Workflow (Upstream Biomanufacturing and Downstream Biomanufacturing), End-Users (Biopharmaceutical Companies, CMOs (Contract manufacturing organizations)/CDMOs (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) and Research Institutions), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insight Analytics, the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market was valued at US$ 19.85 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 43.16 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.3% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The biopharmaceutical industry's explosive expansion reflects the next-generation biomanufacturing market, which uses biomanufacturing as the principal method for researching and producing biological-based goods. Next-generation biomanufacturing procedures use advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented reality. Comparatively to the first-generation method, using these technologies yields outcomes that are seamless, effective, and of excellent quality.

The availability of well-established healthcare infrastructures, the development of more effective next-generation bioprocessing units, the rising effects of the government, the high prevalence of genetic and chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population, and the availability of advanced medical technologies are all expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the industry. Drug and material discovery and production involve intricate processes and demand specialized tools. Therefore, to overcome these challenges, biopharmaceutical firms use advanced biomanufacturing solutions to boost production quality and efficiency, which is anticipated to expand the production of next-generation biomanufacturing products in the upcoming years. On the other hand, factors including a shortage of people with the necessary skills and the complexity of the procedures may limit market acceptance during the projection period.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market over the years because significant biopharmaceutical businesses are well-represented, innovative technologies are being used more frequently, and biological research has advanced infrastructure. In addition, the Europe Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the expanding use of contemporary technologies and increasing populations of consumers and patients in nations like China and India.

Major market players operating in the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market include Applikon Biotechnology BV (Netherlands), bbi-biotech GmbH (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Esco Group of Companies (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), PBS Biotech, Inc. (US), Pierre Guérin (France), Sartorius AG (Germany), Shanghai Bailun Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Solaris Biotechnology Srl. (Italy), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), ZETA GmbH (Austria), and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

In August 2021, PBS Biotech (US) raised its most significant round of funding from BroadOak Capital Partners to develop its product offerings and capabilities. The funds will be utilized to increase PBS's product offerings and capabilities and address the demand for cell therapies.

In February 2021, Merck (Germany) collaborated with Alteogen, Inc. (South Korea), which provides late-stage CDMO services via Merck's BioReliance end-to-end solutions. Alteogen chose Merck to develop and manufacture recombinant biologics for developing and clinical testing next-generation monoclonal antibody medicines.

Market Segments

Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Medical Applications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Hormones

• Vaccines

• Recombinant Proteins

• Other Applications

Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing Products

• Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing Products

• Downstream Biomanufacturing Products

Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Workflow, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Upstream Biomanufacturing

• Downstream Biomanufacturing

Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• CMOs (Contract manufacturing organizations)/CDMOs (Contract Development and Manufacturing organizations)

• Research Institutions

Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

