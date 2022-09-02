Global Breast Pump Market worth $ 4.46 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Breast Pump Market info Global Breast Pump Market seg

Global breast pump market will be valued at US$ 1.98 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 4.46 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.8 %

Major market players operating in the Breast Pump market include Pigeon Corporation, Linc Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd, Ardo, Bedlike, BISTOS, Breed, CA-MI, Freebie, Hunker Essa vet Medical,Kawecki” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Breast Pump Market- by Products (Closed System Breast Pumps and Open System Breast Pumps), Technology (Electric Breast Pumps, Single Electric Breast Pumps, Double Electric Breast Pumps and Manual Breast Pumps), End-Users (Homecare Settings and Healthcare Facilities), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Volume Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1259

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global breast pump market will be valued at US$ 1.98 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 4.46 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.8 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Nursing moms can mechanically extract milk from their breasts using a breast pump. They come in two varieties: manually operated ones propelled by hand or foot motions and automatically operated ones driven by electricity. Breast pumps are also utilized to draw out flat or inverted nipples to make it simpler for a nursing infant to latch onto its mother's breast, alleviate engorged breasts & obstructed milk ducts, and maintain or increase a woman's milk production. Doctors advise breast pumps to encourage milk supply when a baby is unable to latch on and eat.

The market for breast pumps is expanding as more women find employment globally. Working women mostly use these gadgets to continue nursing while they are at work. Many mothers find it helpful to store breast milk after returning to work, travelling, or in any other situation where they are apart from their child. Breast pumps can be used to supplement breastfeeding, and some of them are made to look like baby sucking. Breast pumps have become attractive for working women, and wearable breast pumps are also available. As a result, the market for breast pumps is expanding dramatically as women's work rates rise. In addition, the need for breast pumps rises as the population grows and the birth rate soars.

Additionally, lactating moms are becoming more and more aware of the advantages and significance of breastfeeding. Due to the global increase in literacy rates, people are now eager to incorporate new medical technologies into their daily lives. High adoption rates are indicated by the tremendous economic growth in developing markets. Therefore, the demand for breast pumps is growing due to increased knowledge of breastfeeding, more disposable money, and technological developments.

North America is anticipated to majorly contribute to the breast pump market over the forecast years. The demand for breast pumps in this region is expected to be driven by factors such as the rising rate of female employment, healthcare spending, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increased awareness of breastfeeding among patients such as lactating mothers. In addition, the Asia Pacific breast pump market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, a significant region in the global market. The rising purchasing power, unmet medical demands, ongoing infrastructural improvements in the healthcare sector, and population growth in developing nations like China and India all contribute to the market's expansion in the region.

Major market players operating in the Breast Pump market include Pigeon Corporation, Linc Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd, Ardo, Bedlike, BISTOS, Breed, CA-MI, Freebie, Hunker Essa vet Medical, Kawecki, La Diffusion Technique Françoise, Newell Brands, Amada Inc., Hygeia Health, Bailey Medical, Coinlike Philips N.V., Medea LLC, May born Group Ltd., Lansana, Mudpack Swiss Group, Microlite, Nubby, Rumble Tuff, tommie tipped, Trampers Healthcare, Chiara Technology Ltd., Wuxi Xinzhuang Baby Supplies.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In November 2020, Medela and Aeroflow Breastpumps teamed up to offer a dream at-home breastfeeding and pump room renovation chance to women across the United States.

• In September 2020, Willow, releasing a revolutionary, wearable breast pump for women, extended USD 55 million to extend its product line to include more options for new mothers.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1259

Market Segments

Global Breast Pump Market, by Products, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Closed System Breast Pumps

• Open System Breast Pumps

Global Breast Pump Market, by Technology, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Electric Breast Pumps

• Single Electric Breast Pumps

• Double Electric Breast Pumps

• Manual Breast Pumps

Global Breast Pump Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Homecare Settings

• Healthcare Facilities

Global Breast Pump Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Breast Pump Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Breast Pump Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Breast Pump Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Breast Pump Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Breast Pump Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global breast pump market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends in the breast pump market

 To analyze the breast pump market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the breast pump market value (US$Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) forecast to 2030

 TO get information on significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the breast pump market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1259