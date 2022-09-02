Automotive LiDAR Market: solid-state LiDAR to Rise at 32.6% of CAGR During 2021 to 2028

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive LiDAR market generated $221.7 million in 2020, and is anticipated to garner $1.83 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 30.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2870

Development of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, surge in investment and funding in LiDAR startups, and growing emphasis from the governments for ADAS incorporated vehicles have boosted the growth of the global automotive LiDAR market. However, high cost of LiDAR system, environmental constraints, and optical vulnerability hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of 4D LiDAR and rapid technological advancements in automotive LiDAR is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2870

The global automotive LiDAR market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as First Sensor AG, Continental AG, Innoviz Technologies Ltd, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, Luminar Technologies, LeddarTech, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ouster, Inc., Valeo and Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2870

The global automotive LiDAR market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 34.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2870

Covid-19 Scenario:

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, several manufacturing facilities were closed temporarily. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown and trade restrictions created interruptions in exports of automotive parts, especially from China.

The declined production of automobiles and disruption of the supply chain hampered the demand for LiDAR sensors.

However, the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle industry would witness growth in the future due to benefit of contactless and driverless delivery. Moreover, several logistics and food delivery companies have started to adopt autonomous vehicles where LiDAR sensors are vital parts.

Browse Complete Report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-lidar-market

Similar Research Report:

Autonomous Cranes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-cranes-market-A12175

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.