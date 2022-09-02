AI in Bioinformatics Market Accelerating with a CAGR of 42.7% by 2022-2029; Industry Trends, Size, Share and Top Players

AI in Bioinformatics Market 2022

AI in Bioinformatics Market is expected to reach the value of USD 37,027.96 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 42.7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in Bioinformatics Market Report 2022 comes with a broad industry overview of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. This report also calculates the present and past market values ​​to forecast the potential management of the market during the forecast period between 2022-2029. This research study of AI in Bioinformatics involved extensive use of primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters that affect the industry, including government policy, industry environment, competitive landscape, historical data, current trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and technical progress in the related industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the AI in bioinformatics market is expected to reach the value of USD 37,027.96 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 42.7% during the forecast period.

The objective of the Global AI in Bioinformatics Market research report is to describe the crucial segment and competition in Medical Devices industry. It helps in making essential business decisions by having complete insights of AI in Bioinformatics market as well as by conducting in-depth analysis of different segments. This research report is a beneficial source of perceptive data for a business approach because it presents the market overview and growth assessment with its historical as well as futuristic data for the user.

Which will help to identify AI in Bioinformatics revenue, industry shares, product specifications, different companies from different regions, industry demand and supply data for the upcoming industry. This makes it easy for the reader to gain an accurate insight of the AI in Bioinformatics market to compete with competitors and plan the strategies accordingly.

Global AI in Bioinformatics Market Segmentation

Different types: Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Others, Products and Services (Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and Bioinformatic Services

Variety of applications: (Genomics, Microarrays, System Biology, Text Mining, Chemoinformatics & Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, DNA Sequencing, Metabolomics and Others),

Coverage Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape and AI in Bioinformatics Market Share Analysis

AI in Bioinformatics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Europe presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the AI in Bioinformatics market.

Some of the major players operating in the AI in Bioinformatics market are JADBio & Gnosis Data Analysis, Fios Genomics, SOPHiA GENETICS, Biomax Informatics Inc., DNASTAR, Ardigen (Parent Company Selvita Group), Source BioScience, QIAGEN, NeoGenomics Laboratories, CelbridgeScience, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc among other domestic players.

AI in Bioinformatics Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Growing demand for bioinformatics

As genomics focused, pharmacology continues to play a greater role in the treatment of various chronic diseases, especially cancer, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is evolving as a powerful tool for providing a deeper and more precise insight into molecular underpinnings of individual tumors and specific receptors. Informatics is essential in biological research, which involves biologists who learn programming, or computer programmers, mathematicians, or database managers to learn the foundations of biology.

Reduction in the genetic sequencing cost

The strong demand for decreasing the cost of genomics and biomarker prediction has contributed to the creation of high-throughput genome sequencing, which often goes by the name next-generation sequencing (NGS). Thousands or millions of sequences in a single bioinformatics cycle are generated simultaneously. Dramatic upgrades to industrial NGS technologies have culminated in dramatic cutbacks in DNA sequencing cost-per-base. Thus recently, the main sequencing techniques have become the key subject of research, with sample design optimization taking a secondary function.

Increasing public-private sector funding for bioinformatics

In order to improve the workflow for bioinformatics, the federal agencies, the public and the private agencies are providing funds in order to carry out bioinformatics projects and to scientists for research purposes. It is important to approach possible funders with a clear proposal and strategy of what is to be achieved in terms of bioinformatics capacity building in the institution as well as the intended outputs and outcomes. Many government bodies and private organizations across the globe are increasingly investing in the field of bioinformatics. These investments have largely resulted in data and technological advancements in bioinformatics services, which, in turn, have improved the quality of these services.

High cost of instrumentation

The cost of the device plays a major factor in the market. The AI based bioinformatics instrument is highly sophisticated and needs high validation and other specification, which increase. Genomics instruments are also equipped with advanced features and functionalities and are thus priced at a premium, ranging between USD 10–20 million. As pharmaceutical companies and research laboratories require many such systems, their capital expenditure on procuring multiple genomic instruments is very high. In the case of small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies and research laboratories, it is not feasible for them to make such high investments in multiple genomics instruments. Hence, the high cost of AI based equipment is expected to restrain the market growth.

Strategic initiatives of key players

The dramatic rise in the quality of research coupled with increasing research opportunities is because of various strategic initiatives taken by key market players. They are taking initiatives such as product launches, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions and many more over the years and are expected to lead and create more opportunities in the market.

AI in Bioinformatics Market: Key Highlights

The research analysts elaborate on the AI in Bioinformatics value chain and its distributor's analysis in detail. The AI in Bioinformatics market study illustrates comprehensive information that enhances the scope, application, and understanding of the AI in Bioinformatics report. The world AI in Bioinformatics Market report consists of an entire industry overview to give consumers a complete concept of the AI in Bioinformatics market situation and its trends.

The extensive view of the AI in Bioinformatics research is pursued by application, segmentation, and regional analysis of the market. This ensures that customers of AI in Bioinformatics get good knowledge about each section. It also explains facts about the worldwide AI in Bioinformatics market and key pointers in terms of its growth and sales.

The report describes an in-depth analysis of the key AI in Bioinformatics industry players coupled with the profiles and their tendency towards the market. The report includes an independent division of the companies of key players of the AI in Bioinformatics market. That analyzes Global AI in Bioinformatics Market price, cost, gross, revenue, specification, product picture, company profile and contact information.

The report comprehensively analyzes the status, supply, sales, and production of the Global AI in Bioinformatics Market. The AI in Bioinformatics production and sales market shares are evaluated along with the review of the production, capacity, sales, and revenue. Various aspects such as AI in Bioinformatics import or export, price, gross margin, consumption, and cost are also analyzed. On the whole, the report covers the AI in Bioinformatics market view and its growth probability in upcoming years.

The report also briefs all challenges and opportunities in the AI in Bioinformatics market. The study discusses AI in Bioinformatics market key events, new innovations, and top player's strategies. The client gets wide knowledge and deep perceptive of AI in Bioinformatics restraints, distinct drivers, and factors impacting the industry. So that they can plan their growth map of the AI in Bioinformatics industry for the coming years.

