Wearable Devices Market Growing a CAGR of 13.01%, Industry Size, Development Trends and Forecast by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the wearable devices in sports market which was USD 79.94 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 212.67 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 13.01% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029

Major Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Segmentation:

Component

Hardware

Software

Product Type

Pedometers

fitness and Heart Rate Monitors

Smart Fabrics

Smart Camera

Shot Trackers

Others

Site

Headband

Handheld

Arm and Wrist

Clip

Shoe Sensor

Others

Application

Step Counts

Calorie Burnt

Heart Rate Monitoring

Sleep Tracking

Others

End User

Sports Centers

Fitness Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Distribution Channel

Independent Retail Store

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Brand Store

Online Sale Channel

The Top Competitor Covered in Wearable Devices in Sports Markets:

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Fitbit Inc. (U.K.)

Nike, Inc. (U.S.)

Under Armour, Inc (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Zepp Health corporation (China)

StretchSense a Sensor Holdings Limited company (U.S.)

Catapult (U.S.)

Withings (France)

Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

Abbott (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Virtual-Realties, LLC (U.K.)

Google LLC (U.S.)

adidas India Marketing Pvt. Ltd (Germany)

Regional Analysis of Wearable Devices in Sports Industry:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The Table Of Contents Of The Wearable Devices in Sports Commercial Research Report Includes:

Wearable Devices in Sports Market Introduction

Definition

1.2. Taxonomy

1.3. Scope of the investigation

Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings by Major Segments

2.2. Main Strategies of the Main Players

Overview of Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market

3.1. Wearable Devices in Sports Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Controllers

3.1.2. Opportunities

3.1.3. Restrictions

3.1.4. Challenges

3.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.3. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 On Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market

3.4. PESTLE Analysis

3.5. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. Analysis of Competition Scenarios Ii The Market

3.8. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.9. Orbits of Opportunity

3.10. Manufacturer Intensity Map

3.11. Sales of The Main Companies by Value And Volume

Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Value ((US$ Mn)), Share (%) And Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Type, 2022-2029

Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Value ((US$ Mn)), Share (%) And Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Application, 2022-2029

Comparison of Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Value ((US$ Mn)), Share (%) And Growth Rate (%) By Region, 2022-2029

…. and more

Key Highlights Of The Wearable Devices Market Report:

Wearable Devices Market Study Coverage: Including key market sections, key makers secured, the number of items supplied within the years considered, worldwide Wearable Devices market, and the scope of the examination. In addition, it communicates with the department study that is provided in the report based mainly on the form of articles and applications.

Wearable Devices Market Executive Summary: This location stresses the importance of investigations, market development rate, serious situation, market drivers, patterns, and issues, but clearly visible pointers.

Wearable Devices Market Production By Region: The report conveys statistics identified with import and price, profit, creation, and key players of each contemplated single community market that are analyzed right now.

Wearable Devices Market Professional Reports By Manufacturers: Analysis of each professional report by the market participating organization is precise in this section. This element also provides SWOT analysis, value, limit, and other individual participant essentials.

