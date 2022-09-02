Nutritional and Performance Drinks Market size is estimated to reach $17.7 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Nutritional and Performance Drinks Market size is estimated to reach $17.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional and Performance Drinks Market size is estimated to reach $17.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.Performance and Nutritional drinks also come in ready-to-drink forms, primarily prepared from the fruit. These ready-to-serve beverages are rich in carbohydrates and contain 0.3% of acid and 10% of each fruit juice and soluble solids. The carbs are broken down into blood sugar by the body, which is the foremost energy source for organs. Therefore, the primary purpose behind using performance drinks is to enhance the endurance of the body by restocking electrolytes and fluids that are lost during the workout.
Key Takeaways:
1. The North American Nutritional and Performance Drinks Market's highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period owing to mergers and potential acquisitions being made by foreign entities to enlarge their global footprint.
2. The augmenting trend of sports around the globe is a preeminent driver, driving the growth of the Nutritional and Performance Drinks Market. However, the addictive nature and a few health complications accompanied by such drinks reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Nutritional and Performance Drinks Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Nutritional and Performance Drinks Market, based on the application type, can be further segmented into the medical field, Sports, and Fitness. The sports segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to increasing sporting trends across the globe. With expanding trends, the sporting industry is expected to reach $600 billion by the year 2025.
2. Nutritional and Performance Drinks Market, based on distribution channel, can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online platforms, and retail stores. The supermarkets segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to an increase in Supermarket/Hypermarkets outlets all over the works, especially in both developed and developing countries.
3. Nutritional and Performance Drinks Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share, with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the emerging image of the U.S. as a sports-promoting and loving country. The companies are adopting marketing strategies to attract and target audience by using modern techniques like digital marketing and celebrity endorsements.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Nutritional and Performance Drinks industry are:
1. PepsiCo Inc
2. Monster energy
3. Red Bull
4. Abbott Nutrition
5. Ajinomoto Company
