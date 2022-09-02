Automotive Refinish Coatings Market to Surpass USD 10.5 billion by 2028| Trends, Scenario, Regional Analysis, Demand

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market

Automotive refinish coatings are mainly used in automotive body shops and repair centres for refinishing the vehicles.

PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For an enhanced user experience, all the facts and figures of statistical and numerical data are represented very well throughout the finest Automotive Refinish Coatings marketing report. The report gives estimations about the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segment type and market application. Businesses can accomplish key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with valuable assistance which drives the business towards growth. A high-ranking Automotive Refinish Coatings business report helps this industry in deciding upon various strategies such as production, marketing, sales, or promotion for a particular product in the market or the new product to be launched.

The Automotive refinish coatings market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account for USD 10.5 billion growing at a CAGR of 5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The high number of road collisions worldwide and the need for repair & maintenance of these vehicles afterward has been directly impacting the growth of the automotive refinish coatings market.

Market Analysis and Insights on the Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market

Automotive refinish coatings are mainly used in automotive body shops and repair centers for refinishing vehicles. The Automotive refinish coatings market also enhances the appearance of vehicles and also improves their durability, along with growing demand for recreational vehicles and an increase in the number of vehicle collisions on a large scale. Automotive refinish coatings covers the painting of cars, trucks, or other vehicles, partly or totally, and of single parts of vehicles, often after mechanical or coachwork repairing.

Moreover, the large-scale Automotive Refinish Coatings report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of this industry, figures out the probable market for a new product to be launched, and discovers the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain products. This market research report also comprises strategic profiling of key players in the market, a systematic analysis of their core competencies, and draws a competitive landscape for the market. To carry out competitive analysis, various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that ranging from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market.

High levels of road accidents & collisions, which invokes the need for repair & maintenance of the vehicles is the main driver of the automotive refinish coatings market. An increase in disposable income and increasing preference for aftermarket modifications of the vehicle is also a driver for the automotive refinish coatings market. High-quality finish and reduced emissions provided by high solid formulations increased its use in the automotive industry and is also an opportunity for the growth of the automotive refinish coatings market.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Share Analysis

The Automotive refinish coatings market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the automotive refinish coatings market.

The major players covered in the automotive refinish coatings market report Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., NIPSEA GROUP, Bayer AG, KCC CORPORATION, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Berger Paints India Limited, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, NOROO Paint & Coatings co.Ltd., KAPCI Coatings, Alsa Refinish and The Alsa Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Diamond Fleet Coating Systems, The Lubrizol Corporation, and ALTANA. are among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analyses for each competitor separately.

An increase in VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions during the production and preparation of the substrate surface of the vehicles is a challenge for the automotive refinish coatings market. However, stringent regulations and revaluation of these regulations amid the emissions associated with these products are restraints in the growth of the automotive refinish coatings market during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This automotive refinish coatings market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research automotive refinish coatings market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Scope and Market Size

The Automotive refinish coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, coating technology, product, and vehicle age. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for the identification of core market applications.

Based on resin type, the automotive refinish coatings market is segmented into acrylic, alkyd, polyurethane, epoxy, and nitrocellulose.

Based on coating technology, the automotive refinish coatings market is segmented into waterborne, solvent-borne, and UV-cured.

Based on product, the automotive refinish coatings market is segmented into primer, basecoat, putty, activators, filler, and topcoat.

The Automotive refinish coatings market has also been segmented based on vehicle age, into less than 5 years, 5-10 years, and more than 10 years.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Country Level Analysis

The Automotive refinish coatings market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, resin type, coating technology, product, and vehicle age as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automotive refinish coatings market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the automotive refinish coatings market due to increasing passenger vehicle sales. The Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to rising demand for maintenance of luxury vehicles and performance vehicles and an increase in disposable income in the region on account of the mature oil and gas industry have ascended the sale for luxury vehicles in the region.

The country section of the automotive refinish coatings market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, and downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

How Research Study of DBMR helps clients in their decision-making:

Creating strategies for new product development

Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

Aiding in the business planning process

Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

Supporting acquisition strategies

