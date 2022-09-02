Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the molecular diagnostics market size is expected to decline to $47.78 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.0%. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancers of different forms drives the molecular diagnostics market growth.

Want to learn more on the molecular diagnostics market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2816&type=smp

The molecular diagnostics market consists of sales of molecular diagnostics services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that are utilised to direct patient management, from diagnosis to treatment, especially in the treatment of congenital anomalies, infectious diseases, and cancer. Molecular diagnostic is a term used to describe a class of techniques that are used to examine biological markers in the genetic code (genome) of an organism and to determine how its cells express their genes as proteins.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends

According to the molecular diagnostics market analysis, the advances in genomics and proteomics are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a recent development in genomics and helps in discovering new approaches to molecular diagnosis for disease diagnosis and pathogenesis of diseases. This enables better monitoring and a fast diagnosis and major organizations are investing to have a competitive edge. Following the trend, $600 million to support the COVID-19 vaccine and therapy clinical trials led by the private sector and for Canadian bio-manufacturing opportunities. This announcement was part of the $1 billion Plan to Mobilize Science. The growing research in proteomics and genomics will help develop more advanced molecular diagnostic techniques in the forecast period.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Segments

The global molecular diagnostics market report is segmented:

By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA Sequencing, and Next-Generation Sequencing

By Product: Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Software and Services

By Application: Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Infectious Diseases, Genetic Testing, Neurological Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Microbiology, and Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Laboratories, and Others (Blood Banks, Home Health Agencies, and Nursing Homes)

By Geography: The global molecular diagnostics market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global molecular diagnostics market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/molecular-diagnostics-global-market-report

Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides molecular diagnostics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global molecular diagnostics market, molecular diagnostics global market share, molecular diagnostics global market segments and geographies, molecular diagnostics global market players, molecular diagnostics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The molecular diagnostics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Becton, BioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Grifols, Hologic Inc., Novartis AG, QIAGEN, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, and Dickinson and Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

PCR And Realtime PCR testing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pcr-and-realtime-pcr-testing-global-market-report

Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-sequencing-global-market-report

Research Antibodies And Reagents Market 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/research-antibodies-and-reagents-market

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC