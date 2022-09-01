Telephone conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

TAJIKISTAN, September 1 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon had a telephone conversation with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During the conversation, the interlocutors exchanged views on the current state and prospects for cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the UN.

In this context, a set of topical issues of sustainable development, ensuring peace, stability and regional security was considered. The Leader of the Nation expressed Tajikistan's readiness to continue constructive cooperation with the UN and its structural institutions in all these areas.

Also, the focus was made on the current situation in Afghanistan, issues related to strengthening the border of Tajikistan with this neighboring country and the continuation of humanitarian assistance to the long-suffering people of Afghanistan.

At the end of the conversation, the UN Secretary-General highly appreciated the balanced pragmatic policy and wise position of the Head of our state regarding finding ways to resolve pressing issues on the regional and international agenda.