Concrete Admixtures Market size is forecast to reach $24.5 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC
Concrete Admixtures Market size is forecast to reach $24.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concrete Admixtures Market size is forecast to reach $24.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026. With the rise in the construction sector, the demand for concrete admixtures industry is expected to grow during the forecast period. Concrete admixtures are added to the concrete that can help control the set time and other aspects of fresh concrete. Few of the common admixtures includes accelerating admixtures, retarding admixtures, air entraining admixtures, and others. The growing public interest towards housing its repair works will further enhance the overall market demand for concrete admixtures industry for the period. Whereas, calcium chloride was present in the concrete admixtures and later on added to the concrete, which helps the concrete to sets quickly.
Key Takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the concrete admixtures market owing to increasing usage in end use such as residential construction, infrastructure construction and others.
2. The increase in renovation and repair works, is likely to aid in the market growth of concrete admixtures.
3. The use of concrete admixture tends to the early removal of formwork, will increase the market demand for concrete admixtures in the near future.
4. Increase in drying shrinkage may cause an increase in tensile stress, which will eventually be led to cracking, internal warping and external deflection, this will create hurdles for the concrete admixtures market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Concrete admixtures play a key role in residential constructions by increasing the durability and setting time for concrete. According to the census of U.S in November 2020, privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,639,000.
2. The need for large scale projects involving energy, road, rail, water, and other infrastructure will continue to drive demand in the construction sector, which would contribute further to the growing demand for concrete admixtures market.
3. Formworks are usually not removed until the concrete has sufficiently hardened in order. In normal circumstances (generally where temperature is above 200°C), and where ordinary concrete is used, it takes almost 24-48 hours for walls, columns and others, to remove the form.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Concrete Admixtures industry are:
1. BASF SE
2. Sika AG
3. Yara International
4. Normet Group
5. Bostik
