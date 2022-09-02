Biodegradable Polymer Market Will Turn over USD 1,515.59 million to success Revenue to Cross 8.44% in 2022 to 2029

Biodegradable Polymer Market

Biodegradable polymers are a different class of polymer that breaks down after their anticipated purpose by the bacterial decomposition process.

Biodegradable polymers are a different class of polymer that breaks down after their anticipated purpose by the bacterial decomposition process to result in natural derivatives such as biomass, gases (CO2, N2), water, and inorganic salts These polymers are found both synthetically and naturally made, and largely consist of amide, ester, and ether functional groups. These polymers get decomposed under anaerobic or aerobic conditions in the presence of microorganisms/enzymes.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the biodegradable polymer market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 792.62 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 1,515.59 million by 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Biodegradable Polymer Market Analysis and Size

Biodegradable polymers have many applications in numerous industries such as textiles, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and horticulture. Biodegradable polymers are beneficial over non-biodegradable polymers because they have lesser side effects, are less toxic, maintain stabilization of the drug and help improve patient compliance. The biodegradable polymers are progressively finding uses in niche applications such as in hygiene products, the shale gas industry, and fishing gears, among other applications, these are anticipated to act as an opportunity for the market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Biodegradable Polymer Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand in the packaging Sector.

Biodegradable polymers are widely used in liquid, rigid, and flexible packaging applications. These polymers are used for wrapping premium branded products and organic food with particular requirements. Biodegradability is a major property of the food packaging of consumable food items. Due to all these factors, the demand for biodegradable polymers is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Increase in the number of government initiatives

The biodegradable polymer market is anticipated to rise due to increasing the number of government initiatives to spread awareness regarding consumers globally. With the increase in government activities, the biodegradable polymer market is being pushed by an upsurge in demand for biodegradable polymer-based products from end-user industries for instance malls, retail establishments, hotels, restaurants, and others

Upsurge the demand due to environmental concern

The use of biodegradable polymers such as bio-based plastic has many potential aids for balancing the effect of greenhouse gases on the environment over the entire life cycle and also increases the use of renewable rather than finite resources. These factors have anticipated the use of biodegradable polymer which will contribute to a drop in the environmental impact.

Opportunities

The rise in the number of emerging market

The demand for biodegradable polymers is anticipated mostly from the emerging markets which are expected to witness the fastest growth in the biodegradable market due to rising infrastructure activities and favorable bio-based product political framework.

Also, the rising pharmaceuticals packaging industry will also further increase the growth of the biodegradable polymer market. Furthermore, Technological advancement in sales and distribution activities coupled with innovative production processes is expected to expand the biodegradable polymer market growth overall in the globe in upcoming years.

Some of the major players operating in the biodegradable polymer market are:

Cereplast (U.S.)

NatureWorks LLC, (U.S.)

Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

Mondi (U.K.)

Westrock Company (U.S.)

Georgia-Pacific (U.S.)

Hoşgör Plastik (Turkey)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc, (Japan)

Bio-On.it (Italy), Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

TEIJIN limited (U.S.)

Avient Corporation (U.S.)

Tate & Lyle (U.K.)

Hiusan Biosciences (U.S.)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

BEWI (Norway)

Green Dot Bioplastic (U.S.)

Solvay (Belgium)

Trinseo (U.S.)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.(U.S.)

Solutions 4 Plastic (U.K.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Restraints/Challenges

High cost and Lack of sufficient technology

The high prices and Lack of sufficient technology are the major challenging factors that are projected to hamper the growth of the biodegradable market. The changing mindset of a consumer associated with high prices than conventional products is likely to be a major factor which has faced by end-user companies and is anticipated to restrain the growth of the biodegradable market to some extent.

This biodegradable polymer market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the biodegradable polymer market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Data Bridge Market Research offers a high-level analysis of the market and delivers information by keeping in account the impact and current market environment of raw material shortage and shipping delays. This translates into assessing strategic possibilities, creating effective action plans, and assisting businesses in making important decisions.

Apart from the standard report, we also offer in-depth analysis of the procurement level from forecasted shipping delays, distributor mapping by region, commodity analysis, production analysis, price mapping trends, sourcing, category performance analysis, supply chain risk management solutions, advanced benchmarking, and other services for procurement and strategic support.

COVID-19 Impact on Biodegradable Polymer Market

Several industries have been negatively affected during the Covid-19 pandemic overall across the globe. This outbreak has disrupted manufacturing chain and supply-chain operations because of several lockdowns, as well as other restrictions that the government imposed around the world. This same applies to the global biodegradable polymer market. Moreover, consumer demand has also subsequently declined s which is removing non-essential products from their respective budgets but augmenting the demand for online commerce. However, as respective government authorities start to lift these d lockdowns, the biodegradable polymer market is expected to recover accordingly.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

When economic activity slows, industries begin to suffer. The forecasted effects of the economic downturn on the pricing and accessibility of the products are taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. With this, our clients can typically keep one step ahead of their competitors, project their sales and revenue, and estimate their profit and loss expenditures.

Recent Development

In April 2021, NatureWorks has declared a new strategic partnership with IMA Coffee, This company is a market leader in coffee packaging and handling processing. This partnership's goal at grow the market reach for high-performing compostable K-cup in North America.

In February 2020, Fabbri Group (Italy) and BASF created a joint venture to develop an ecological solution for cling film which is used in fresh-food packaging. The film will be used in seafood, wrapping meat, and fresh fruits and vegetables. It will be made by the BASF's Ecovio with Fabbri group bioplastic and will increase the demand for biodegradable plastics in packaging applications.

Global Biodegradable polymer Market Scope

The biodegradable polymer market is segmented on the basis of type, substrate, application, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Starch

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Others

Substrate

Paper and Paperboard

Cellulose Films

Others

Application

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Liquid Packaging

Others

End User

Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Consumer Goods

Electrical Appliances

Domestic Appliances

Others

Textiles

Medical and Healthcare Textile

Personal care, clothes and other textiles

Agriculture and Horticulture

Tapes & Mulch Films

Others

Biodegradable Polymer Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The biodegradable polymer market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, substrate, application, and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the biodegradable polymer market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the biodegradable polymer market during the forecast period 2022-2029 due to technological advancements and government initiatives in this region.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate for this period due to the awareness of the use of biodegradable plastics as a viable substitute for conventional plastics and highly depends on the price sensitivity of raw materials in this region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market development pace of the Biodegradable Polymer Market?

What are the key factors driving the Global Biodegradable Polymer Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the market openings, market hazards, and market outline of the market?

What are the sales, revenue, and price analysis of the top manufacturers of the Biodegradable Polymer Market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Biodegradable Polymer Market?

What are the Biodegradable Polymer Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Biodegradable Polymer industries?

What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?

