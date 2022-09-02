Vanillin Market size is estimated to reach $813.7 million by 2027 - IndustryARC
Vanillin Market size is estimated to reach $813.7 million by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanillin Market size is estimated to reach $813.7 million by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Vanillin is the next alternative for the commonly used flavoring agents ingredient, vanilla. Vanillin is an organic compound, and most importantly a phenolic aldehyde. It is extracted from the wood pulp and is being extensively used as a close substitute owing to a reduced production cost. Vanilla is extracted from the vanilla beans; however, vanillin is synthetic and is produced by using petrochemicals and other by-products from the paper industry.
Key Takeaways:
2. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust manufacturing capabilities, which facilitate the overall end-user industries such as those listed above. Moreover, westernization and premiumization trends have given the much-needed push for using such ingredients. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the growing preference to outsource the processing/manufacturing aspects to the region owing to cost advantages and trade benefits.
2. The robust growth in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, fragrances, cosmetics, and even pharmaceuticals are some of the factors driving the Vanillin Market. However, health-related aspects and unsustainable production practices are some of the factors impeding market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Vanillin Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Vanillin Market based on type can be further segmented into synthetic and bio-based. Synthetic held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Synthetic vanillin is produced from vanilla beans, but still follows the process of synthesis, primarily the method includes petrochemical raw material- guaiacol.
2. Predominantly, the demand has been created by the bakery and confectionery sub-segment as it heavily utilizes the ingredient as it enhances the overall taste- and smell of the product and the said are two most important factors for industrial growth.
3. Vanillin Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 37% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Vanillin industry are:
1. Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co Ltd
2. Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd
3. De Monchy Aromatics
4. International Flavors & Fragrances
5. Ennloys
