4G Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

4G Services Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘4G Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 4G services market size is expected to grow from $133.02 billion in 2021 to $158.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The global 4G services market size is expected to grow to $249.21 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity is driving the market growth.

The 4G services market consists of sales of 4G services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that are used in laptops, smartphones, routers, and wireless modems for communication. 4G is the fourth generation of mobile networking technology. 4G technology will provide services at a much faster speed than 3G services with optimum efficiency.

Global 4G Services Market Trends

Machine-to-machine (M2M) and IoT infrastructure are a key trend shaping the 4G services industry outlook. According to the 4G services market analysis, alternate telecommunications networks are set up primarily to support M2M/IoT, providing low-cost wireless M2M with faster data rates and low-cost equipment for low bandwidth data transmission. Initiatives introduced by Weightless (U.S.), SIG, and SigFox (Fr.) and others offer M2M/IoT solutions that integrate coverage, battery life, cost module, and operational simplicity, and claim to significantly boost established cellular networks. The technologies that exploit existing networks make the most sense, according to Sierra Wireless, and they see 4G/LTE as the technology of choice for M2M deployments. Sierra Wireless indicates that cellular connectivity will play a key role in the Internet of Things (IoT), and has been working with other hardware vendors and network carriers on the recently unveiled LTE-M (LTE for M2M) that offers low power consumption, easy deployment and interoperability, good security and mobility, low overall cost, and excellent coverage.

Global 4G Services Market Segments

The global 4G services market is segmented:

By Technology: LTE-FDD (Frequency Division Duplex), LTE-TDD (Time Division Duplex), LTE- advance, WiMax, and HSPA+

By Connection Plan: Pre-paid, Post-paid, and Broadband

By End User: Retail, Corporate, Government or Public Sector, Others

By Geography: The global 4G services market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

4G Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 4G services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 4G services market, 4G services market share, 4G services market segments and geographies, 4G services global market players, 4G services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The 4G services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s 4G Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and S.K. Telecom, Alcatel-Lucent, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Sprint Nextel, Vodafone Group PLC, Telstra Corporation Limited, and ZTE Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

