Ethyl Acetate Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.10% by 2029 With Top Player – Celanese Corporation ,INEOS

Global Ethyl Acetate Market

Ethyl acetate is a colorless liquid with a fruity smell.It is slightly soluble in water and soluble in most organic solvents such as alcohol,ether and acetone.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the ethyl acetate market has seen an increase in demand for green solvents generated from renewable or natural resources. Customers seeking naturally derived products with little environmental impact are driving up demand for green solvents. Furthermore, the market for green solvents such as ethyl acetate is being driven by an increasing number of activities by state and federal governments to limit or eliminate environmental pollutants and related health hazards.

Global Ethyl Acetate Market research report guides the business in every sphere of trade to take the unmatched decisions, to tackle the toughest business questions and diminish the risk of failure. The report endows with the estimations on the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, entry barriers, risks, sales channels, and distributors. To implement this market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques viz SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been employed. Because businesses can accomplish great benefits with the different segments covered in the market research report, every bit of market that can be included here is touched vigilantly.

Ethyl acetate (also known as ethyl ethanoate) is a colorless liquid with a fruity smell. It is slightly soluble in water and soluble in most organic solvents such as alcohol, ether and acetone. It is used as a solvent for wide range of applications across many industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, packaging, etc. It is an organic compound used across various applications, including artificial fruit essences, artificial flavors, ice cream, cakes, tea and coffee, and nail polish.

The Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

Celanese Corporation (U.S.)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

INEOS (U.K

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited (India)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Sekab (Sweden)

Indo Acidatama Tbk (Indonesia)

Solvay (Belgium)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd. (China)

DAICEL CORPORATION (Japan)

KAI CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Sipchem (Saudi Arabia)

SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan)

Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Ashok Alco – chem Limited (India)

Solventis (U.K.)

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited (India)

Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited (China)

GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD. (India)

Market Scenario of Global Ethyl Acetate Market

Global Ethyl acetate Market was valued at USD 3059.79 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4913.77 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Opportunities

Developments and Product Developments

Furthermore, various developments by the market players and significant investments in research and development activities that further enhance the product's applications extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the growing product developments of ethyl acetate will further expand the future growth of the ethyl acetate market.

Restraints/Challenges

Stringent Laws associated with the Environment

Environmental law is becoming more important all across the world as people become more conscious of environmental challenges. Legislators have begun to draft and adopt strong environmental legislation in order to reduce the environmental impact of hazardous substances. As a result, water-based paints and varnishes are gradually gaining ground on solvent-based alternatives. The solvents' volatile nature makes them risky for users in paint and coating applications. The market for ethyl acetate has slowed as a result of this.

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Ethyl acetate manufacturing requires raw materials such as acetic acid and anhydrous ethanol. However, the prices of these materials are prone to fluctuations, which further increases the overall cost price of the product. Therefore, this factor is estimated to hamper\ the market demand over the forecast period.

Negative Impact on Health

Moreover, the product’s side effects, such as eye, nose, and throat irritation, further hampers the market demand and thus creates the market's challenges

Key Market Segmentation:

The ethyl acetate market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Application

Adhesives and Sealants

Coatings Formulations

Pigments

Flavour Enhancer

Process Solvents

Intermediates

Others

End-Use Industry

Food and Beverage

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Artificial Leather

Packaging

Others

Distribution Channel

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

On the basis of distribution channel, the ethyl acetate market is segmented into online retailing and offline retailing.

COVID-19 Impact on Ethyl acetate Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the ethyl acetate market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction operations were delayed, and sales of paints and coatings were hampered. Interest in DIY house decorating has developed as a result of the increased time spent at home as a result of the lockdown. As a result, consumer demand for coatings and paints has increased, which is projected to impact the global ethyl acetate market. COVID-19 has also prompted the chemical industry to shut down, resulting in lower output of chemical commodities including pigments, solvents, and intermediates and a negative impact on the ethyl acetate market.

Recent Development

In March 2021. Celanese Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company, announced that its chemical production plant in Clear Lake, Texas will begin using recycled carbon dioxide (CO2) as a substitute feedstock in the fabrication of methanol, a critical raw material in the production of various acetyls products such as ethyl acetate, vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), acetic acid, and other derivatives.

What does Information Ethyl Acetate Report Provide?

Evaluation of the advancements in a specific niche industry

An examination of market share

The most important strategies of the key players

In-depth examination of the parent market in its entirety

Significant shifts in the market’s dynamics have occurred.

Market segmentation details are included in this report.

Market analysis in terms of volume and value, including historical, current, and anticipated data

Emerging categories and regional markets are being targeted.

Testimonials are given to businesses in order to strengthen their position in the market.

Key benefits of knowledge Do the Ethyl Acetate statistical Coverage?

What are the size of the overall Global Ethyl Acetate Market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Ethyl Acetate Market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Ethyl Acetate Market?

What is the Ethyl Acetate Market in the size at the regional and country-level?

What are the key market players focusing on?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Ethyl Acetate Market?

What are the recent trends in Ethyl Acetate Market?

What are the challenges to the Ethyl Acetate Market growth?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Ethyl Acetate Market size?

Research Methodology: Global Ethyl acetate Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The stage includes the obtainment of market information or related data through various sources and strategies. It includes examining and planning all the data acquired from the past advance. It likewise envelops the examination of information inconsistencies seen across different information sources. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Pointers Covered in Ethyl Acetate Market and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

