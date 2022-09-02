Global POC Hba1C Testing Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

POC HbA1C Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘POC Hba1C Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the POC Hba1C testing market share is expected to grow to $2.43 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the POC Hba1C testing market growth.

The point of care (POC) hemoglobin (Hb) A1C testing market consists of sales of POC HbA1C testing devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that assess the average level of blood sugar over 2 to 3 months in an individual. POC HbA1C testing devices are designed to diagnose average levels of glucose in patients’ blood and to control type I and type II diabetes mellitus. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when an inadequate amount of insulin is produced by the pancreas or when the body cannot use the insulin it produces effectively. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar.

Global POC Hba1C Testing Market Trends

Technological advances are a key trend shaping the POC Hba1C testing market outlook. Major players in the market are investing in developing advanced technologies to provide fast, accurate results in a short period, thereby helping laboratories to manage the increase in demand for testing. For instance, in June 2019, Abbott, a US-based medical devices and health care company, introduced Afinion™ HbA1c Dx assay, an in vitro diagnostic test for the quantitative determination of HbA1c in human venous and capillary whole blood for use on the Afinion 2 Analyzer and also the Afinion AS100 Analyzer. The Afinion HbA1c Dx assay is the only rapid POC test cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to assist healthcare professionals in diagnosing diabetes and also determining the patient's risk of developing the disorder. The test provides reliable and accurate results of 1,2 glycated hemoglobin in just three minutes, helping physicians to evaluate patients and enabling them to formulate individualized care plans during a single visit to the doctor's office.

Global POC Hba1C Testing Market Segments

The global POC Hba1C testing market is segmented:

By Type Of Product: Instruments, and Consumables

By Technology: Ion-Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic Assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, and Others

By End User: Hospitals, Physician Office/Outpatient Centre, Home Care, and Others

By Geography: The global POC Hba1C testing market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

POC Hba1C Testing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides POC Hba1C testing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the POC Hba1C testing global market, POC Hba1C testing global market share, POC Hba1C testing global market segments and geographies, POC Hba1C testing market players, POC Hba1C testing market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The POC Hba1C testing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s POC Hba1C Testing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Menarini Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and ARKRAY Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

