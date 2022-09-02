Textile Enzymes Market size is forecast to reach US$293.6 million by 2027 - IndustryARC
Textile Enzymes Market size is forecast to reach US$293.6 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Textile Enzymes Market size is forecast to reach US$293.6 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027. The textile industry globally is expanding with increasing investment and production and this is projected to influence the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the February 2021 data by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, the Government of India announced the plan to set up seven mega textile parks in India under the Mega Investment Textiles Parks Scheme in the next three years. Furthermore, the demand for sustainable textile processing is increasing in the textile industry owing to the harmful effects of chemicals and this is anticipated to be another driving factor in the market’s growth during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways:
1. Cellulases dominated the textile enzymes market in 2021. This type of enzyme provides a great finish to a wide range of materials such as linen, rayon, woven fabrics, and cotton knits, making them the go-to option in the market.
2. The increasing demand for sustainable textile processing is expected to influence the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, as per the June 2020 journal by IntechOpen, efforts towards substituting conventional processes of degumming silk, anti-pilling wool, and anti-shrinking with protease enzymes are increasing.
3. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest demand for textile enzymes owing to the expanding textile sector in the region. For instance, according to the September 2020 stats by fashionabc.org, China became the largest exporter of textiles in 2019, and the value of exports stood at US$ 119.6 billion.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Cellulase enzyme dominated the textile enzymes market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. This type of textile enzyme finds its use in scouring and biopolishing textile applications in a wide variety of fabrics such as cotton knits, linen, rayon, and woven fabrics.
2. Biopolishing enhances the fabric quality by removing pills and fuzz from cotton and other types of fabrics. This process also brings the fabric a cooler feel, luster, softer feel, and a cleaner surface. The demand for biopolishing applications is increasing in the textile sector and this, in turn, is projected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period.
3. The Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the textile enzymes market in 2021, up to 32%. The high demand for textile enzymes is attributed to the expanding textile industry in the region. A wide variety of textile enzymes such as catalases, amylases, laccase, and pectinases are used in several textile applications in the region’s textile sector.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Textile Enzymes industry are:
1. Novozymes A/S
2. AB Enzymes
3. BASF SE
4. Royal DSM
5. Kemin Textile Auxiliaries
