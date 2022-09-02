Superfoods Market size is estimated to reach $152.7 billion in 2021 - IndustryARC
Superfoods Market size is estimated to reach $152.7 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superfoods Market size is estimated to reach $152.7 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Superfoods are nutrient-rich food thought to be specifically advantageous for health and well-being.Certain high-fiber superfoods include broccoli and lentils. Certain superfood herbs include Rosemary, Gingko Biloba and Gotu kola. Certain superfood grains include amaranth and quinoa. Superfoods are packed completely with vital nutrients. The surging population opting for a healthy diet including vital nutrients is set to drive the Global Superfoods Market. The increasing predominance of health-associated problems is set to propel the growth of the Global Superfoods Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Global Superfoods Industry Outlook.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America (Global Superfoods market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging intake of superfoods including chia seeds, fiber, herbs and grains in the North American region.
2. Global Superfoods Market growth is being driven by the altered diet involving nutrients and active lifestyle habits of consumers worldwide. However, the dearth of accessibility of products and quality issues are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Global Superfoods Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Global Superfoods Market based on type can be further segmented into Fruits, Vegetables, Grains and Seeds, Herbs and Roots and Others. The Fruits Segment held the largest Global Superfoods market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging acceptance of superfruits by food manufacturers. Superfruits, vegetables and grains are being increasingly recognized as part of a balanced diet.
2. The Global Superfoods Market based on the application can be further segmented into Bakery And Confectionery, Snacks, Beverages and Others. The Bakery And Confectionery Segment held the largest Global Superfoods market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the spiraling demand for innovative and delicious bakery and confectionery products including superfoods like chia seeds.
3. North America (Global Superfoods Market) held the largest Global Superfoods market share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the emergence of superfoods as health food products in the North American region. The comprehensive R&D activities are further propelling the growth of the Global Superfoods Industry, thereby contributing to the Global Superfoods Industry Outlook, in the North American region.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Superfoods industry are:
1. Sunfood Corporation
2. Naturya Limited
3. OMG! Organic Meets Good
4. Suncore Foods Inc.
5. Impact Foods International Ltd.
