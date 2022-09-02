PHILIPPINES, September 2 - Press Release

September 2, 2022 Former Navy officer who killed ex-lover, two others surrenders to Tulfo; Idol assures justice for victims The suspect for the killing of three individuals in Taguig City last month voluntarily surrendered to Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo with the arresting authorities via his program "Wanted sa Radyo" on Sept. 1. Tulfo assured the suspect, a former Philippine Navy officer named Julian "Jimboy" Paningbatan Jr., that he will not be manhandled by the authorities while he faces the consequences of his crime. "Nandito ang ating PNP para sunduin ka at ang kanilang binigay na assurance sa amin ay walang mangyayaring masama sa iyo. Kailangan mo lang harapin ang batas," he said. Paningbatan made headlines recently for killing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Marie Angelica Belina, as well as her two companions, identified as Tashane Joshua Branzuela and Mark Ian Desquitado. The suspect confessed to the crime, saying that he killed Belina out of anger which was triggered by their issues in the past - a reason Tulfo found to be unacceptable. "Ano pa man po ang kasalanan niya sa iyo, wala kang sapat na dahilan na maibibigay to justify the killings," the Senator stressed. Meanwhile, Tulfo assured the families of the victims, who joined the program through teleconferencing, that he will continue to monitor the progress of the case against the ex-navy official to ensure that justice will be served. "Makakaasa po kayo na tututukan namin ang kasong ito para siguradong gugulong ang hustisya at magiging maayos ang takbo ng kaso sa korte. I assure you that justice will be served," said the Senator from Isabela. To help with burial fees and other necessary expenses, Sen. Idol pledged to give P500K each for the families of the three victims. The Taguig cops, who arrested Paningbatan, confirmed that the latter has four outstanding warrants of arrest for robbery and three counts of carnapping. Suspek sa triple murder, sumuko kay Idol Raffy Boluntaryong sumuko kay Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ang suspek na pumatay sa tatlong indibidwal sa Taguig City noong nakaraang buwan. Personal na pumunta ang suspek na si Julian "Jimboy" Paningbatan Jr, na dating opisyal ng Philippine Navy, sa programa ni Idol na "Wanted sa Radyo" kahapon, Setyembre 1. "Nandito ang ating PNP para sunduin ka at ang kanilang binigay na assurance sa amin ay walang mangyayaring masama sa iyo. Kailangan mo lang harapin ang batas," ani Tulfo. Pumutok ang pangalan ni Paningtaban kamakailan dahil sa pagpatay niya sa kanyang dating nobya at ina ng kanyang anak na si Marie Angelica Belina, gayundin sa dalawa nitong kasama na kinilalang sina Tashane Joshua Branzuela at Mark Ian Desquitado. Inamin ng suspek ang krimen at sinabing pinatay niya si Belina dahil sa galit nito sa dating nobya. Giniit ni Tulfo na walang kahit anumang rason ang pwedeng ibigay kahit kaninoman ng karapatan para pumatay. "Ano pa man po ang kasalanan niya sa iyo, wala kayong sapat na dahilan na maibibigay to justify the killings." Samantala, tiniyak ni Tulfo sa mga pamilya ng mga biktima na patuloy niyang babantayan ang pag-usad ng kaso laban sa dating Navy officer upang matiyak ang hustisya. "Makakaasa po kayo na tututukan namin ang kasong ito para siguradong gugulong ang hustisya at maging maayos ang takbo ng kaso sa korte. I assure you that justice will be served," saad ni Tulfo. Bibigyan ni Tulfo ng P500K bawat pamilya ng mga biktima para makatulong sa gastusin sa pagpapalibing at iba pang mga bayarin. Kinumpirma ng mga pulis ng Taguig na umaresto kay Paningbatan na ang suspek ay mayroong apat na outstanding warrants of arrest para sa robbery at tatlong bilang ng carnapping.