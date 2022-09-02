Submit Release
Pinuno files reso congratulating the Wrestling Association of the Philippines, encouraging colleagues in the Senate to strengthen sports programs for Pinoy athletes

September 2, 2022

PINUNO FILES RESO CONGRATULATING THE WRESTLING ASSOCIATION OF THE PHILIPPINES, ENCOURAGING COLLEAGUES IN THE SENATE TO STRENGTHEN SPORTS PROGRAMS FOR PINOY ATHLETES

Pinuno Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid on Thursday, has filed P.S. Res No. 176 congratulating and commending the Wrestling Association of the Philippines for their outstanding performance in the 2022 Singapore Beach Wrestling Fiesta held last August 28, 2022 in Sentosa, Singapore.

The Wrestling Association of the Philippines represented the country in the international sporting event which featured wrestling, sambo and belt wrestling events, bringing home a total of 4 gold medals and 2 silver medals.

"Ang delegasyon ng Pilipinas ay nararapat sa pinakamataas na papuri para sa kanilang pagsisikap sa katatapos lang na international meet. Ang panalong ito ay hindi lamang panalo para sa mga atletang Pinoy kundi para sa bansa. Kaya dapat lang na ipakita natin ang ating suporta para sa kanila. Hinihikayat ko ang aking mga kasamahan sa Senado na tingnan pa kung paano tayo makakatulong na palakasin pa lalo ang ating sports programs," Lapid said.

Lapid encouraged his colleagues in the Senate to strengthen the country's sporting programs that will ensure our athletes are getting the right support and incentives--a small amount for the pride and honor they give to the country.

"For so many years now, our national teams have kept on bringing pride and honor to our country. Kaya nais nating siguruhing natatanggap nila ang tamang suporta mula sa gobyerno upang patuloy silang makapagsanay nang maayos at makapag uwi pa nang maraming parangal sa ating bansa," Lapid said.

