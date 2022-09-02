Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market Size, Share-Industry Trends, Business Strategies, Future Opportunities 2029

Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market 2022

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period.

The market study of Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market 2022 Global Industry research report supports minimize the risks of uncertainties and aids in taking sound decisions. Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market. Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Counterfeit drugs is one of the greatest challenges faced by the healthcare institutions and pharmaceuticals manufacturers. Counterfeit drugs and medical equipment are available at a large scale in the market, thereby hampering the goodwill of the market. As a result, there emerged a strong demand for efficient detection systems. This led to the introduction of counterfeit drug detection devices in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the counterfeit drug detection device market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period. “Handheld Devices” accounts for the largest modality segment in the counterfeit drug detection device market owing to the rising adoption of these devices due to an integrated flexible user interface, ergonomic design, and longer battery life.

Some of the major players operating in the counterfeit drug detection device market are Advanced Systems Development, Inc., B&W Tek., Centice Corporation, Consumer Physics, Global Pharma HealthCare Ltd., Olympus Corporation, PharmaSecure Inc., RIGAKU CORPORATION, Sproxil, Stratio, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TSI Group Inc., Veripad, Bayer AG, Getinge AB, Midmark Corporation, STERIS, Abbott, GAO Group, Markem-Imaje and Spectral Engines GmbH among others.

Market Definition

Counterfeit drug detection devices are the products that are effective and efficient in detecting low grade, low quality and duplicate pharmaceutical drugs in the market. The counterfeit drug detection devices offer superior quality services and protect the customers against frauds and fake products in the market. Counterfeit drugs can have a range of ill effects and side effects on the consumers and this is where the counterfeit drug detection devices assume their role.

Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rise in the prevalence of diseases

Surging prevalence of chronic and acute diseases and infections in the population is one of the major factors responsible for fostering growth in the demand for counterfeit drug detection devices. In other words, growing incidence rate of skin disorder, chronic respiratory disease, asthma, musculoskeletal disorder, cancer and others is creative lucrative growth opportunities for the counterfeit drug detection devices market.

Rising geriatric population base

It is a fact of life that as the age grows, one becomes more vulnerable to developing diseases and infections. This indicates that increasing age is directly proportional to the increase in demand for drugs in the market. Since there is a wide scale availability of fake drugs and products in the market, this factor will propel growth in the demand for counterfeit drug detection devices.

Government investments on healthcare infrastructure

The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the demand for counterfeit drug detection devices. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities.

Additionally, surge in the personal disposable income level, rising awareness about the several side effects of counterfeit drugs and increasing investment for the development of advanced and innovative technology, positively affect the market growth rate.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities and rising awareness of working people will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging focus of the government on the introduction of stringent norms and innovation of new medical devices and instruments will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, high cost associated with the research and development proficiencies, lack of awareness in the underdeveloped economies, limited infrastructural facilities and dearth of skilled medical professionals and researchers are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, production of fake medicines in Myanmar region and loop holes in the hierarchy of packaging industry and sublimation of product while transportation are projected to challenge the market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market report encompasses the general idea of the global Counterfeit Drug Detection Device market including definition, classifications, and applications. Further, it includes the all-inclusive comprehension of several factors such as drivers, constraints, and major micro markets. Furthermore, it entails the key market features, comprising production, revenue, price, capacity, gross margin, market share, consumption, gross, production rate, demand/supply, cost, capacity utilization rate, export/import, and CAGR (compound annual growth rate).

Regional Analysis of the Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market:

The global Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market.

Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The counterfeit drug detection device market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, modality, end use, drug assessment and therapeutic assessment as referenced above.

The countries covered in the counterfeit drug detection device market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the counterfeit drug detection device market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, increasing number of toxicological laboratories, and the growing adoption of drug testing at the workplace.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, rising duplicity of medicines and drugs and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market Scope

The counterfeit drug detection device market is segmented on the basis of product, modality, end use, drug assessment and therapeutic assessment. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Counterfeit Chemical Composition Detection Devices

Counterfeit Packaging

Labelling Detection Devices

On the basis of product, the counterfeit drug detection device market is segmented into chemical composition detection devices, and packaging and labelling detection devices. Counterfeit chemical composition detection devices are further divided into ultraviolet/vis devices, infrared and near infrared spectroscopy devices, Raman spectrometers, and spectroscopy devices. Packaging and labelling detection devices is further sub-segmented into analyzers, scanning and imaging systems, and others.

Modality

Portable Devices

Handheld Devices

Benchtop Devices

On the basis of modality, the counterfeit drug detection device market is bifurcated into portable devices, handheld devices, and benchtop devices.

End use

Pharmaceutical Companies

Drug Testing Laboratories

Research Organizations

Others

On the basis of end use, the counterfeit drug detection device market is segregated into pharmaceutical companies, drug testing laboratories, and research organizations.

Drug assessment

Oral Pill

Injectable

Inhalable

Topical

Eye Drop

On the basis of drug assessment, the counterfeit drug detection device market is segmented into oral pill, injectable, inhalable, topical, and eye drop.

Therapeutic assessment

Alimentary

Anti-Infectives

Blood Agents

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Cytostatics

Dermatological

Genitourinary

Hormones

Hospital Solutions

Metabolism

Musculoskeletal

Respiratory

Other Parasitology

Sensory Organs

On the basis of therapeutic assessment, the counterfeit drug detection device market is fragmented into alimentary, anti-infectives, blood agents, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cytostatics, dermatological, genitourinary, hormones, hospital solutions, metabolism, musculoskeletal, respiratory, other parasitology, and sensory organs.

There are 13 Sections to show the global Counterfeit Drug Detection Device market:

• Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

• Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

• Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

• Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

• Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

• Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

• Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

• Key Findings of the Research Study

• Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

