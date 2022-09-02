Audiology Devices Market 2022 Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2029

DBMR analyses that the Audiology Devices Market is expected to reach the value of USD 139.93 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period.

DBMR added Latest Audiology Devices Market research report estimates the market size by the end of the year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Audiology Devices Market status, forecast, and growth opportunity, the market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type, and application industry. Audiology Devices Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak. Audiology Devices Industry will rapidly grow in future by experts' analysis. In the Report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market.

The audiology devices market is largely influenced by the growing focus of manufacturers creating products that incorporate cutting-edge technology and collaborating with other organizations to facilitate faster endorsement and advertising of their products. Moreover, the growing inclination for the remote devices owing to its advantages and acknowledgment by the more established populace are projected to affect the growth of the market positively during the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the audiology devices market is expected to reach the value of USD 139.93 million by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. The “Bone Anchored Aids for Hearing” accounts for the largest product segment in the audiology devices market, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% within the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.Some of the major players operating in the audiology devices market are Demant A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, Sonova, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., Siemens, Natus Medical Incorporated, MED-EL Medical Electronics, MedRx, Benson Medical, Medtronic, MicroTech, Cochlear Ltd., WS Audiology A/S, Advanced Bionics AG and affiliates, Auditdata, and Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., among others.

The Global Audiology Devices Market report encompasses the general idea of the global Audiology Devices market including definition, classifications, and applications. Further, it includes the all-inclusive comprehension of several factors such as drivers, constraints, and major micro markets. The report is a wide-ranging source of widespread facts and figures for business strategists as it offers the historical &futuristic data such as demand & supply data, cost, revenue, profit, supply chain value, and so on. Furthermore, it entails the key market features, comprising production, revenue, price, capacity, gross margin, market share, consumption, gross, production rate, demand/supply, cost, capacity utilization rate, export/import, and CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Apart from this, the researcher market analyst and experts present their outlook or insights of product sales, market share, and value along with the possible opportunities to grow or tap into in these regions.

Audiology Devices Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Prevalence of Hearing Problems

The rising incidence of impairment and loss of hearing among populations especially amongst ageing population is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Growing population across the globe also results in increased percentage of the people with hearing issues which is expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.

The technological advancement, cost-effective and efficient devices (such as wireless devices), and widespread acceptance of novel devices amongst the geriatric population is also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the supportive government initiatives for easy access to hearing aid also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period.

Opportunities

Furthermore, the improved diagnostic performance and treatment decisions such as the advancements in PC-based audiometers and hybrid audiometers can easily be integrated with standard computers and operating systems, which extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Moreover, a positive regulatory scenario will further expand the audiology devices market's growth rate in the future.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, a social disgrace associated with deafness is expected to obstruct market growth. Also, the high prices associated with hearing impairment solutions especially surgery based are projected to challenge the audiology devices market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Regional Analysis of the Audiology Devices Market:

The global Audiology Devices Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Audiology Devices Market Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key topics that have been explained in this Audiology Devices Market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior where this Audiology Devices Market report comes into play.

Recent Developments

In July 2020, The Cochlear Nucleus Kanso 2 Sound Processor, Nucleus 7 Sound Processor for Nucleus 22 Implant recipients, and Custom Sound Pro fitting software have all been approved by the US FDA.

In February 2021, GN Hearing (Denmark) has introduced ReSound Key, a hearing aid line that expands global access to the company's proven and award-winning hearing technology.

In October 2020, Starkey (US) has teamed up with OrCam Technologies (Israel) to provide hearing and vision-impaired people with assistive technology. In collaboration with Starkey's Livio Edge AI hearing aids, OrCam was able to use the advanced computer vision and machine learning methods they had developed to transmit the visual world through audio.

Global Audiology Devices Market Scope



The audiology devices market is segmented on the basis of product, type, technology, sales channels, disease type and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Bone Anchored Aids for Hearing

Cochlear Implants

Hearing Aids

Diagnostic Devices

Tympanometers

Audiometers

Otoscopes

On the basis of product, the audiology devices market is segmented into bone anchored aids for hearing, cochlear implants, hearing aids, diagnostic devices, tympanometers, audiometers and otoscopes. The bone anchored aids for hearing is anticipated to witness highest growth within the product segment.

Type

RITE (Receiver-in-the-Ear) Aids

ITE (In-the-Ear) Aids

BTE (Behind-the-Ear) Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

On the basis of type, the audiology devices market is segmented into RITE (Receiver-in-the-Ear) Aids, ITE (In-the-Ear) Aids, BTE (Behind-the-Ear) Aids and Canal Hearing Aids. The canal hearing aids is sub-segmented into ITC (In-the-Canal), CIC (Completely-in-Canal) and IIC (Invisible-in-Canal).

Technology

Digital

Analogue

On the basis of technology, the audiology devices market is segmented into digital and analogue. The digital hearing aids is projected to dominate the technology segment owing to its fast adaptability.

Sales Channel

Retail Sales

Government Purchases

E-Commerce

On the basis of level of sales channel, the audiology devices market is segmented into retail sales, government purchases and e-commerce.

Disease Type

Otosclerosis

Meniere’s Disease

Acoustic Tumors

Otitis Media

Others

On the basis of disease type, the audiology devices market is segmented into otosclerosis, meniere’s disease, acoustic tumors, otitis media and others

End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Research Institutes

On the basis of end-user, the audiology devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and research institutes.

Audiology Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The audiology devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, type, technology, sales channels, disease type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the audiology devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the audiology devices market because of the advancement in the audiology systems, an increase in the number of audiologists, and the introduction of innovative digital platforms by current providers within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing geriatric population and age-related hearing problems, constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, rising health care expenditures, and increasing product awareness in the region.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Global Audiology Devices Market Research Report 2022-2029, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Audiology Devices Production by Regions

5 Audiology Devices Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Audiology Devices Study

14 Appendix

