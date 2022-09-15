The Facial Room Offers Free Personalized Skin Care Consultations Online
The complimentary service is AI-powered to better assist customers of all skin type
Our aim is to exceed the expectations of our customers by providing exceptional tailored services, including skin care education and product selection advice.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Facial Room, Canada's premiere Eminence Organics skin care retailer, is constantly committed to exceeding its customers' expectations by providing exceptional tailored services, including a free personalized skin care consultations online. Their ultimate goal is to help all customers become fully informed about their buying decisions, including skincare education and product selection.
The company's expert esthetician, owner and founder, Patricia Asmar, a C.I.D.E.S.C.O. trained and internationally certified esthetician with over 27 years of experience treating skin concerns with Eminence Organics products, is available to answer all skin care related questions from customers.
To take advantage of this complementary service, The Facial Room customers can simply send a message with a description of their skin and their main concerns, and whenever possible, an up-close picture of their skin through Instagram DM, Facebook or e-mail to Patricia.
Using the latest AI-powered technology and backed by her extensive knowledge of the entire line of Eminence Organic Skin Care products, available at The Facial Room, Patricia will find the correct products, tailored for each customer to make their skincare routine as streamlined and as effective as possible.
The Facial Room offers an exclusive experience that goes beyond delivering the best value on Eminence Organics in Canada. It is their belief that everyone should live in the skin they always wished they could have! That’s why the company is proud and honoured to give their customers personalized skincare advice and product recommendations from Eminence's organic, non-GMO, handmade skin care products, based on their unique situation and skin goals.
Proudly women-owned by esthetician and facialist Patricia Asmar, The Facial Room is a family-owned and operated business in British Columbia. Patricia is a C.I.D.E.S.C.O. trained and internationally certified esthetician with over 27 years of knowledge and experience in the spa industry.
